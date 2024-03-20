Stefano Cherchi: Jockey suffers internal bleeding and head injury after fall at Canberra in Australia

Jockey Stefano Cherchi has suffered a head injury and internal bleeding during a fall in Australia.

The 23-year-old, who has ridden 106 British winners, fell from Robert Quinn's Hasime at Canberra.

The New South Wales Jockeys Association said: "Following a fall at Canberra today {March 20], Stefano Cherchi has sustained a head injury and internal bleeding.

"Stefano has been transported to Canberra Hospital, where doctors will assess the full extent of the injuries.

"We pray for Stefano."

Cherchi has largely been based with trainer Marco Botti while in Britain, riding the likes of Maximilian Caesar and Great Generation.

Botti tweeted: "The whole yard is saddened by the news this morning. Stefano has sustained serious injuries in a race fall in Australia. Thoughts and prayers are with Stefano and his family."