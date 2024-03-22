Today on Sky Sports Racing: Are U Wise To That and Abuffalosoldier clash

Sky Sports Racing has four action-packed cards to delve into on Friday with racing from Hexham, Lingfield, Newbury and Newcastle.

2.30 Newbury - Are U Wise To That and Abuffalosoldier clash

Progressive pair Are U Wise To That and Abuffalosoldier clash in the Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Nov' Limited Handicap Chase (2.30).

Jonjo O'Neill's Are U Wise To That has taken incredibly well to fences, winning two of his three starts. He appears to have strong claims after his impressive Cheltenham success and returns to track after 97 days.

Warren Greatrex saddles Abuffalosoldier and he scored nicely over course and distance last time out. He will need to continue improving to defy his 9lb hike in the weights.

Atlanta Brave will be looking to go one better than last time following a narrow defeat at Newbury by Surrey Quest. He likes the course as his best race to date was this one.

3.20 Hexham - In-form Camp Belan and Heritier De Sivola headline

In-form duo Camp Belan and Heritier De Sivola headline in the Best Odds Guaranteed Daily At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (3.20).

Heritier De Sivola made use of his slipping mark to score by a significant 32 lengths at this course and distance earlier this month. He went on to follow up at Newcastle last week and could take plenty of beating from 2lb well-in in the weights.

Camp Belan won for the second time over Fences as he beat Heritier De Sivola at Ayr last month. He is the biggest threat partnered by Derek Fox.

Bottom weight is Don Brocco, who will be looking to go one better last time out when he finished second over this course. He is stepping back in trip which should help him finish his race out.

6.45 Newcastle - Danielsflyer looks for four on the bounce

Danielsflyer bids to add to his winning streak in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (6.45).

David Thompson's 10-year-old is in the form of his life, winning on his last three starts over this course and distance. He should go well as he drops back in trip under his usual pilot Sean Kirrane.

Lahab gave chase to Danielsflyer earlier this month and may be able to turn the tables this time. This shorter distance should suit him better.

Abruzzo Mia bounced back over this course and distance last time out just getting the better of Bobby Joe Leg. If he arrives here in the same vein, he could cause an upset.

