Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson's star in hospital due to suspected colic; major doubt for Punchestown

Constitution Hill has suffered a setback in his health, with trainer Nicky Henderson describing "a few traumatic days" due to suspected colic.

The unbeaten seven-year-old missed the defence of his Champion Hurdle crown earlier this month due to a respiratory infection but had been reported to be recovering well, with a trip to the Punchestown Festival a possibility.

However, that now appears unlikely with Constitution Hill having been in veterinary care since Wednesday night.

Image: Nico de Boinville celebrates winning last year's Champion Hurdle on Constitution Hill

Henderson is hoping his star performer can soon return to Seven Barrows, although he says the gelding is "not completely out of the woods" yet.

In a statement on X, the trainer said: "We have had a few traumatic days with poor Constitution Hill as he had to go to the veterinary hospital on Wednesday night in order to monitor suspected colic and I am pleased to say that they have managed to avoid surgery so far and this morning he is being reintroduced to a normal diet and if this goes well he could come home in the next day or so.

"We are not completely out of the woods but very hopeful that he will soon be back which will be an enormous relief.

"This will obviously interfere with our plan to get to Punchestown which is very sad but the only important thing at the moment is to get him safely home."