Stefano Cherchi: Italian jockey dies aged 23 after horse racing fall in Canberra

Stefano Cherchi died in Canberra following a fall on Robert Quinn's Hasime; Cherchi rode 106 winners in the UK, with most of them coming for trainer Marco Botti
Wednesday 3 April 2024 10:25, UK
Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi has died following a fall in Australia last month.
The 23-year-old suffered a head injury and internal bleeding following a fall on Robert Quinn's Hasime at Canberra Racecourse on March 20.
Cherchi moved to England as a teenager and had his first ride there aboard Casina Di Notte in August 2018, riding 106 winners in the UK.
The New South Wales Jockeys Association posted on X: "With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today.
"The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world."
Cherchi was largely based with trainer Marco Botti while in Britain and also rode for Saeed Bin Suroor and Amy Murphy.
Botti said on X: "Today is an absolutely heartbreaking day for us all, but Stefano will always be with us.
"His charming character and smile can never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the Cherchi family and his close friends."
Jack Quinlan, stable jockey of Amy Murphy, said: "I will miss your infectious smile and your heart of gold but most of all I will miss you."
Australian-based Irish jockey Eoin Walsh also paid tribute to Cherchi, saying: "Back in October last year, Stefano and I spoke about moving over to Australia.
"'F**k it mate, let's do it' I wish this conversation never happened. The kindest guy I've ever met and it's been an absolute pleasure babysitting you the last few years. I'll never forget you."
The British Horseracing Authority added on X: "We are heartbroken to hear the news that Stefano Cherchi has died following a fall at Canberra Racecourse last month.
"Stefano rode over 100 winners in Britain before moving to Australia, and the high esteem in which he was held around the world is clear to see.
"Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and everyone who has had the pleasure of working with him. The entire racing industry will be in mourning after the loss of such a talented young man."