Graham Lee: Good Racing Company launch new racing club to raise funds for injured jockey 20 years on from Grand National victory

Amy Lee, daughter of injured jockey Graham, says the launch of a new racing club in her dad's name gives the family something to look forward to.

Twenty years on from Graham Lee's famous Grand National victory aboard Amberleigh House at Aintree, a new racing club has been launched to raise vital funds for the injured jockey.

Lee, 48, suffered a serious spinal injury after being unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened for a race at Newcastle in November last year.

The Good Racing Company, which was set up in October 2020 to raise funds for MND charities with horses named in honour of former rugby league star Rob Burrow, has now purchased a two-year-old filly who its hoped will debut on the track next month.​​​​​​​

Image: Robbie and Amy Lee join Jack Berry as they pose with We've Got This

The horse has been named 'We've Got This' by Graham's wife, Becky, who posted that message of determination on social media shortly after her husband's accident.

In a statement, Graham Lee said: "I'm really humbled that a fundraising racing club has been set up in my honour, and that Paul Hanagan [The Good Racing Company's director of racing] has chosen the horse for me.

Image: Graham Lee celebrates winning the 2004 Grand National on Amberleigh House

"I've been shown videos of the horse and she looks very promising. No pressure Paul, but I hope you've picked a winner!

"I've seen what The Good Racing Company has achieved for Rob Burrow and how it's united the racing community.

"I have high hopes that this new racing club achieves the same success with We've Got This, and my family and I look forward to following the excitement and being part of this new community."

Image: Amy, daughter of Graham Lee, gets a kiss from We've Got This

Hanagan added: "Graham and I were weighing room colleagues for over 12 years. I feel blessed to count him as a good friend. He's a true gent who has time for everyone. The Graham Lee Racing Club is a chance for everyone to help Graham and his wonderful family.

"It was an honour to select the horse for Graham. We've Got This caught my eye quite early on, she's a beautiful looking filly with a wonderful temperament.

Image: We've Got This and jockey Willie Pyke are watched on at the launch of the Graham Lee Racing Club

"It has been fantastic to watch her flourish everyday mentally and physically. Her attitude and ability looks very good even at this early stage and I am very excited to see this filly on the track."

The Graham Lee Racing Club will give annual membership for just £17, in a nod to the new social media G.Lee17 account launched by Graham's family following the accident.