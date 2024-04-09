Today on Sky Sports Racing: Julie Camacho team bid to unearth another star at Southwell

The Julie Camacho team are well able to improve a horse all the way up to Group class and could have a candidate to do just that at Southwell on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.30 Southwell - Incremental lines up for handicap debut

The Liz And Izzy's HOAP Podcast Handicap (6:30) sees the exciting Incremental make his first start for 143 days.

The son of Kingman was last seen running away with a novice contest at Wolverhampton over and makes his handicap debut off a mark of 80 which looks workable.

This race is dominated by four-year-olds but the experienced Bearwith could be one to challenge the likely favourite, whilst Charlie Johnston is represented by Bohemian Breeze who has been dropped 1lb following a third place effort at Newcastle two weeks ago.

7.30 Southwell - On Point catches the eye for Camacho team

The Read Harry Cobden's Blog At PlanetSportBet Novice Stakes (7:30) features thirteen thee-year-old but the one that catches the eye on paper is On Point.

The son of Blue Point was a first time out winner for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin last season and lined up in the National Stakes at Sandown on his next start when running down the field.

He hasn't been seen since and joined Julie Camacho's stable for 25,000gns - he's been gelded and makes his first start for his new connections today.

Gressington was a winner on debut at Southwell in September and followed that up with a cracking second placed effort behind Volterra at Redcar and holds every chance on return.

5.00 Hereford - Top weight could strike in feature

The Hereford Motor Group Handicap Hurdle (5:00) headlines the action from Hereford and Clive Boultbee-Brooks' El Granjero will be looking to defy top weight and win his second consecutive race having landed a maiden hurdle at this course last time out.

This will be a tougher test today but the gelding has been a model of consistency this season and looks the one to beat on paper.

Hermes Boy made the most of being dropped to a career low mark of 105 to win at Wincanton on penultimate start and whilst this doesn't look a stiff task, questions ought to be asked over his current ability.

Sean Bowen will partner River Of Joy who was looking for the hat-trick last time out but never travelled and jumped poorly at Perth - connections will be hoping he can bounce back to form.

