Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hill Station, Tortured Soul and Capstan headline at Lingfield with Wolverhampton also on Wednesday

Wednesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing is from Wolverhampton and Lingfield, with Hill Station, Tortured Soul, Capstan and the in-form Jungle Charm featuring.

5.00 Lingfield - Hill Station, Tortured Soul and Capstan headline

Capstan, Hill Station and Tortured Soul headline in the fiercely-competitive Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (5.00).

Capstan is in the form of his life after winning at Lingfield and then swiftly claiming a similar event at Kempton. He should have more to come and can improve despite a 5lb higher mark.

Tortured Soul recorded a four-timer in the early part of this year but was slowly away and well beaten on his last outing. However, he might be in winning form partnered back up with Neil Callan.

Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole saddle Hill Station who he won comfortably over course and distance last time out. He arrives here under a 5lb penalty but should not be discounted.

3.40 Wolverhampton - Last-time winners Con Te Partiro and Aljadel clash

Last-time-out winners Con Te Partiro and Aljadel clash in the 1m 1.5f Get Raceday Ready Handicap (3.40).

Con Te Partiro has gone from strength to strength since his gelding operation. His narrow wins at Kempton and Wolverhampton could be backed up here under Hollie Doyle.

Aljadel returned to form when she claimed a mile handicap at Chelmsford in December and the lightly-raced filly rates a huge danger if in the same form again.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero saddle Kinetic, a filly who is yet to win but plugged on for fourth in her last outing over a mile. She looks ready to step up in trip.

4.25 Lingfield - In-form Jungle Charm features

The in-form Jungle Charm features in the six-furlong Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap (4.25).

Archie Watson's charge bids for another success after she made it two wins from three starts on the all-weather when nicely landing a course and distance handicap last week. She looks the one to beat under Luke Morris.

Mick's Spirit was well-beaten last time out at Chelmsford when he attempted to complete a hat-trick, but returns to a course he does well at and should bounce back.

Thismydream is 4lb higher than when he won over 5f at Wolverhampton last month and could place in this as he steps up in distance.

International racing

The meeting at Happy Valley has Harry Bentley and Andrea Atzeni in action, while Keeneland features an interesting Wesley Ward two-year-old Raise The Bar.

