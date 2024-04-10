 Skip to content

Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty takes two in the Grand National including one for title-chasing Willie Mullins

Corach Rambler looks set to go off favourite in the defence of his Grand National title for the Lucinda Russell team; the JP McManus-owned duo of Meetingofthewaters and I Am Maximus have both been well-backed for the Willie Mullins team ahead of Saturday's Aintree showpiece

Wednesday 10 April 2024 17:53, UK

Danny Mullins celebrates victory earlier this season on Meetingofthewaters
Image: Danny Mullins celebrates victory earlier this season on Meetingofthewaters

2003 Grand National winner Barry Geraghty thinks two Irish contenders are the ones to side with in this year's Aintree showpiece.

Geraghty won the race on Monty's Pass for trainer Jimmy Mangan, landing one of the biggest National gambles in recent memory.

Corach Rambler rates a strong favourite for this year's race having won the 2023 renewal in good fashion for the Lucinda Russell team, and warmed up with an excellent staying-on third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Derek Fox and Corach Rambler
Image: Derek Fox and Corach Rambler

But it is the well-backed JP McManus-owned Meetingofthewaters, trained by Willie Mullins, who has caught the eye of Geraghty, as well as one for the John McConnell team at a big price.

"I'm with Meetingofthewaters," Geraghty told the Off The Fence digital show. "He was very good at Christmas at Leopardstown and got a good penalty for that.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Christian Williams thinks Kitty's Light cannot be discounted despite going concerns for this weekend's Grand National

"In his first run back in the Ultima [Handicap Chase at Cheltenham], he looked like a horse who would improve for the run so I would like him.

"He's only a seven-year-old so he's not exposed, but, to me, he's a horse who is well in on the handicap and if this was a regular chase, he's the one you'd want to be on.

Also See:

Mahler Mission jumps to River Don success at Doncaster
Image: Mahler Mission jumps to River Don success at Doncaster

"Of the others, I thought Mahler Mission who was second in the old Hennessy [Coral Gold Cup] behind Datsalrightgino and he's been kept for this race.

"They had put out the idea of going for the Gold Cup but changed their mind on that and have trained him for this.

YouTube This content is provided by YouTube, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He has enough weight in comparison to Corach Rambler so you could argue he's not that well handicapped.

"That was a good run in a handicap and he's going to love the trip, and I'd like him too."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Click here to watch the Off The Fence digital show on YouTube

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, The Masters and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports