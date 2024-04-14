Today on Sky Sports Racing: Norton Hill and San Pedro top the billing at Plumpton

Sunday's action comes from Plumpton, where Norton Hill seeks a hat-trick but will have to topple San Pedro to get it.

3.15 Plumpton - Norton Hill and San Pedro headline

Anthony Honeyball's Norton Hill seeks a hat-trick having scored at twice at Hereford last season and, with good ground to suit, he should make a bold bid on this step up in grade in class under Rex Dingle.

The Chris Gordon-trained San Pedro claimed a course and distance handicap last month and would have claims if in the same form here despite the 8lb hike in the weights.

Course and distance winner Transmission will top the weights under Joe Anderson and should appreciate the drop in grade having finished well beaten in better company the last twice.

4.42 Hereford - Lemoncello and Legionar clash

Lemoncello will be making his debut for the Venetia Williams' team having showed plenty of form in France and this five-year-old will top the weights under Charlie Deutsch.

Inoui Machin got off the mark when landing a maiden over this course and distance last month and with more improvement expected as he reverts to handicaps, he could go close under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Of the others, Legionar showed a game attitude when scoring on debut for the Harriet Dickin team at Ludlow and a 3lb rise in the weights looks fair.

4.25 ParisLongchamp - Trials day features cracking Group Three renewal

Yann Barberot's Beauvatier enjoyed a spectacular two-year-old campaign winning his first four starts before finishing an excellent third behind Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagarde and he sets the standard under Maxime Guyon.

Jean-Claude Roget's Zabiari heads the dangers under Cristian Demuro. A dual winner as a two-year-old, he has twice finished behind Beauvatier including in the Group 1 in October and will need to improve as he reverts to mile.

Ramadan saw off Grey Man when claiming the Listed Prix Omnium II at Saint-Cloud last month and should confirm form as they head up in class.

