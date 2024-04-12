Mildmay Novices': Inothewayurthinkin backs up Cheltenham Festival performance

The Kim Muir winner Inothewayurthinkin stepped up to Grade One level with a Midlmay Novices' Chase win over Iroko, landing a 1-2 for owner JP McManus.

Inothewayurthinkin produced a Cheltenham Festival repeat to announce himself as a staying chaser of the highest order with victory in the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree.

Gavin Cromwell's six-year-old made a mockery of his rating when storming to an emphatic victory in the Kim Muir last month and having again been ridden with real patience he stormed home to land his first Grade One success.

With Broadway Boy and Chianti Classico putting on an exhibition of jumping on the front end, Mark Walsh was able to bide his time on the 6-4 favourite before finishing with a real flourish to lead home a McManus-owned 1-2, with Iroko back in second.

Cromwell said: "His jumping definitely left a bit to be desired, but he clearly has a big engine. He looked to have done plenty wrong, but still won. Clearly he stays well, so we're delighted with the result.

"I'd say that's it for this season. He's up into big boy company next year and we'll see how that goes, but he's going to have to improve his jumping.

"He's a Grade One winner so it's the obvious thing to do [run in top staying chases next season]."

Inothewayurthinkin is a full brother to stablemate and fellow Cheltenham Festival winner Limerick Lace, who on Saturday will bid for glory in the Randox Grand National.

"She's good, I'm happy with her and she's come out of Cheltenham well," said Cromwell.

"Obviously there's a lot more stamina involved tomorrow, but it's encouraging her full-brother has just won [over three miles and a furlong] and she jumps well, so fingers crossed."

Walsh said: "We went a proper gallop the whole way and going out on the final circuit Sam [Twiston-Davies] and David Bass pressed on again.

"I was happy enough with where I was, but he made a mistake at the third-last and again at the second-last. Luckily enough we had a good enough horse to come through and win.

Image: Inothewayurthinkin heads back to the Winners' Enclosure with Mark Walsh after victory at Aintree

"Going to the last I thought we could win, he picked up well and wasn't for passing. He's only a novice and he's only going to improve, so there's plenty to look forward to."

Of Iroko, joint-trainer Oliver Greenall said: "As a novice, to get the experience into him after his setback was crucial and to get two runs in at this time of year has been vital, we were worried we would lose the season at one point.

"To finish second in a Grade One is pleasing. He just gallops, we were always worried that round here would be too sharp for him - and I think we've probably bumped into one.

"He just stays. He jumps so well, even when he's flat out. I don't know if he'll run again, that's only his third run but it was tacky ground today and he's tired, he wasn't tired after Cheltenham at all.

"I think we could look at the Hennessy [Coral Gold Cup] next season, and he could go to Punchestown, we'll see."

Heart Wood was third for Henry de Bromhead, who said: "He ran really well. His effort might have petered out at the end, but he jumped brilliantly. He's got a bit of class and he might drop back in trip, but I think that's it for the season, we're in no rush."