Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dyrholaey seeks hat-trick at Newcastle with Ffos Las also live on Tuesday

Ffos Las and Newcastle are the venues for Tuesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing.

6.30 Newcastle - Dyrholaey seeks hat-trick on Tyneside

Archie Watson's three-year-old Dyrholaey looks to carry a double penalty in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Novice Stakes after two bloodless victories at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton.

The son of City Light made all at the latter venue as he won cosily by five-and-a-half lengths - beating a 76-rated rival while carrying a penalty. The double penalty will be very tough to overcome this time, though, with some classy opponents taking him on, but he sets the standard if getting an easy lead up front.

Last-time-out-winners Indicate and Queen's Guard throw their hat into the ring with the latter winning a nice Yarmouth fillies maiden towards the end of last season. She raced in the centre of the track and drew clear of her rivals to win a shade snuggly in the end.

Indicate was well fancied back in February and duly obliged, winning a weak maiden at Southwell. Do not be surprised if she kicks on again here.

7.00 Newcastle - Ten Dimes the one to beat

Having cost 600,000 guineas as a yearling and being a half-sister to Group-placed Haafit, Ten Dimes came to Newcastle for her debut in November with a bit of a reputation. She showed she has some nice quality too when being narrowly denied late on. She was green under pressure and took some riding early on but slowly picked up to be narrowly beaten by Indalo.

Stepping up a furlong to seven furlongs will help, and she has a leading chance in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Novice Stakes for the John and Thady Gosden team who send some of their best prospects to Gosforth Park.

Radiant Beauty made a satisfactory start to racing when finishing third on debut for Karl Burke. She ran green throughout and will certainly strip fitter and more streetwise for this start.

Nartaji makes her debut here for Roger Varian and looks interesting on paper with the dam being well related, although she did only make it to the track once. The stable is one to be wary of first time out.

4.15 Ffos Las - Panjari and Denemethy headline

Panjari was last seen finishing a well-beaten fifth in the Dovecote at Kempton and drops in class for the bettingsites.ltd.uk New Betting Sites Novices' Hurdle. A repeat of his form in his win in handicap company at Musselburgh would see him go well here with Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim helping Paul Nicholls' charge.

Denemethy made smooth sailing of his victory the last day when winning at Wincanton. This is his second run after wind surgery which horses seem to improve upon and he would be dangerous to discount.

Dartmoor Pirate was last seen running an eye-catching race behind Champagne Twist in the hot Sandown novice handicap hurdle final. He had been behind some top novices prior to that, and this is the easiest company he will have been tested in for a while.

