Jacob to miss rest of season following broken collarbone

Daryl Jacob will not return to action for the end of the jumps season as he continues to recover from a broken collarbone.

The jockey, who is one of the most experienced in the weighing room, fell along with Henry Daly's Moon Hunter in late March and incurred the injury.

He has since had to sit out as horses owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, to whom he is a retained rider, have gone on to win in his absence.

He will be out of action for a little longer than initially thought and Jacob will not be able to return to the saddle before the season is out.

He told sportinglife.com: "Because of the nature of the break, and where it is, I need to go back (to the specialist) again in three weeks.

"The injury is healing but is going to take a little longer than I originally hoped.

"I've been working hard in the gym to try and get ready but now I need to have a quiet week and then get going again.

"It's frustrating but I'm going to give it all the time it needs and will be raring to go once I've been given the green light."