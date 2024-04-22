Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie Mullins saddles Rath Gaul Boy at Ffos Las

Ffos Las, Hexham and Windsor host exciting cards on Monday featuring last-time-out winners Composite and Rockit Tommy – all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.42 Ffos Las - Mullins saddles Rath Gaul Boy

Willie Mullins saddles the double-seeking Rath Gaul Boy in the Dragonbet Best Odds On Welsh Sport Novices' Hurdle (1.42).

The distance winner is looking for a double after he easily won a Fairyhouse maiden, never looking in doubt. The biggest doubt for this Irish raider is the going as he seemingly does his best work on heavy ground.

Patriotik is a consistent sort as he has placed in his last four runs. He thrives over this course and he can return to his winning ways in this contest.

Gouazec needs to bounce back here following a strong point-to-point career. Last time out on his professional debut he struggled. He drops here in distance and needs to show more competitively.

6.20 Windsor - Composite and Rockit Tommy feature

Composite and Rockit Tommy feature in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap (6.20).

Composite is two wins from three runs. His last victory at Kempton in Novice company was impressive after racing wide and showing a nice attitude in a tight finish.

Sir Mark Tod's Rockit Tommy arrives here unbeaten after two starts, although he has been off the track for 343 days. He could well cause an upset here.

Lusaka is seeking a three-timer but those two wins were in August and September of last year. He returns after a long time off track and is dropping back in distance. He will need to show more.

3.42 Ffos Las - Emir Sacree takes on Leissieres Express

Emir Sacree clashes with Leissieres Express in the Dragonbet The Bookmaker Of Wales Handicap Chase (3.42).

Nicky Henderson's Emir Sacree has slid down the handicap since his last victory in March 2022. The 10-year-old struggled in his first run of the year finishing second last. This horse needs to find his feet again and has not looked comfortable jumping recently.

Leissieres Express won impressively last time out at Chepstow by seven lengths. He looks an unexposed chaser but the handicapper raised him 10lbs for that win, limiting his improvement potentially.

Supervisor is also searching for a double following a six-length victory at Wincanton. He too was raised significantly in the weights for this win. However, Charlie Deutsch being back on board is eye-catching.

