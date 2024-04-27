Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Bell Conductor and Hyperfocus clash at Ripon

The Bell Conductor and Hyperfocus headline at Ripon with veteran Dakota Gold and Mubhijah clashing at Doncaster with the day topped off with all-weather action at Wolverhampton.

5.50 Ripon - The Bell Conductor and Hyperfocus feature in Silver Sprint Trophy

The Bell Conductor and Hyperfocus headline the classy Ripon Silver Sprint Trophy Handicap (5.50).

Charlie Lidster's The Bell Conductor has been in great form since joining the yard as he's won two of his four starts. He impressed the way he powered through heavy ground at Pontefract last time out, and he should be in the mix partnered by 5lb claimer William Pyle.

Last year's winner Hyperfocus is 5lb lower in the weights than when he was successful. If he can produce this form on seasonal reappearance he could go well.

Glorious Angel ran a big race to finish third at Musselburgh on her last start. She can't be discounted off the same mark.

6.40 Doncaster - Dakota Gold and Mubhijah headline

Dakota Gold and Mubhijah headline in the competitive Park Lodge Hot Shots Handicap (6.40).

Michael Dods trained Dakota Gold has been a household name in the top-class sprints over the past few years. The veteran has dropped back down the weights, and he could have a strong chance in this contest.

Mubhijah arrives less exposed following a winning start for the Ed Walker team last September. She has since run with credit at Musselburgh. She looks one of the more likely ones here with the change of distance interesting.

Holy Fire finished second last time out at Kempton, she could well go one better this time.

6.30 Wolverhampton - In-form trio clash Mighty Nebula, Serenity Dream and Sindoriyno

A trio of last-time winners Mighty Nebula, Serenity Dream and Sindoriyno clash in a red-hot running of the Free Digital Racecard At Raceday-Ready.Com Novice Stakes (6.30).

Charlie Johnston's Sindoriyno made a winning debut over course and distance when he narrowly fought off Pagliacci in January. He could be a big player and be unbeaten in Oisin Murphy's hands.

Serenity Dream has improved from his debut effort at Haydock to land a novice at Kempton in July. He has since had a gelding operation and should not be underestimated as he makes a seasonal debut.

Mighty Nebula got off the mark on his second attempt at Kempton earlier this month. He could well progress again.

International Action

Stateside features a valuable two-year-old heat at Caulfield (6.55) and a Santa Anita Group 3, while there is some fantastic racing in France including Listed action which could show some exciting prospects at Auteuil.

