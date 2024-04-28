Today on Sky Sports Racing: O'Brien's Al Riffa seeks Prix Ganay glory at ParisLongchamp

It's Prix Ganay day in France, and Joseph O'Brien's Al Riffa stands every chance of Group One glory. UK racing comes from Bath and Southwell, who both host eight-race cards on a Super Sunday of action...

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Joseph O'Brien's Al Riffa fancied for Prix Ganay glory

A winner at the top table as a two-year-old, Al Riffa was last seen chasing home subsequent Arc hero Ace Impact at Deauville last August and will head the betting as he makes his four-year-old reappearance under Dylan McMonagle.

Jerome Reynier saddles the improving Zarakem who put up a career-best when beating several of these rivals in the Group Two Prix d'Harcourt and could go close if in similar form in this Prix Ganay.

German raider Fantastic Moon would have claims provided a decent surface, while Horizon Dore, Birr Castle and Feed The Flame will hope to reverse form with Zarakem.

3.40 Southwell - Prydwen and Pledgeofallegiance headline Handicap

George Scott has enjoyed a strong start to the season and Prydwen looks to have an excellent chance of following up his recent Newcastle success off this 6lb higher mark in this Liz And Izzy's Hoap Podcast Handicap.

The Hobbs & Johnson White-trained Wonderful Eagle stayed on strongly to win over one mile and six here last month and should have more to offer as he heads up in trip under Silvestre De Sousa.

Of the others, Tom Ward's Diamond Bay returned to form when second at Lingfield on his last start and a 2lb rise in the weights looks fair.

4.30 Bath - Moonspirit seeks hat-trick

George Boughey's Moonspirit ended last season on a high winning her last two starts at Chelmsford and could prove a hard nut to crack as she tops the weights under Billy Loughnane in this Paradiso Blinds Handicap.

Lakota Brave has won one of his three starts to date and rates an intriguing contender as he steps into handicap company under Hollie Doyle.

Fellow handicap debutant Arctic Mountain represents Saeed bin Suroor and should have more improvement as he drops back in distance having undergone wind surgery under Rossa Ryan.

Best of the rest

ParisLongchamp plays host to an exciting Group Three at 12.58, with Sober, Double Major and Shembala all in action. Just over half an hour later, it is the turn of the three-year-olds as plenty of unexposed types do battle. On British soil, William Haggas' Elmonjed looks to maintain his 100% record in the 4.15 at Southwell. Al Barez headlines a strong contest shortly after at 4.50.