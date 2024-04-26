Weekend Winners: Willie Mullins' El Fabiolo backed to fend off Jonbon at Sandown

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at an exciting card at Sandown, as well as looking ahead to Punchestown...

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for this weekend, focusing on Saturday's Jump season finale at Sandown.

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"We've got a race with lots of pace. Elixir Du Nutz will go forward, as will Editeur Du Gite on first-time cheekpieces - Edwardstone and Jonbon won't be too far away either - but I think it's all set up for El Fabiolo. I've been dying to see this horse on some nice ground for a long, long time, I think it really brings out the best in him. It helps him travel that bit sweeter and helps his jumping as well - and if he does have an Achilles heel, it's his jumping!

"It's really frustrating because sometimes he can be absolutely deadly but make a poor shape at the odd fence. I just think the race sets up well, there's plenty of pace for him to chase and Paul Townend can take his time up the hill and get him into a nice rhythm. Let's hope for some Cheltenham redemption."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell

"I think Declan has it spot on! The better ground is key but I think the faster pace will ensure there's a rhythm. I personally feel Jonbon going back down in trip might not suit him. I know his jumping last time out was the best we've seen over fences but I'm questioning the quick turnaround and Willie Mullins wouldn't send El Fabiolo unless he was cherry ripe, and I don't think he'll be helping bookmakers out on Saturday.

Host Kate Tracey...

"This is just a nightmare. El Fabiolo is the best horse but his jumping caught up with him at Cheltenham and I just wonder whether the pace will put the pressure on him. We've seen a fair few Mullins hotpots overturned at Sandown and with El Fabiolo, I just wonder whether or not the ability is going to be enough to see him through.

"Jonbon, for all he is coming down in trip, is going to have to be the way for me considering the price. It's a fascinating clash, and Jonbon is three from three at Sandown so I'm going to have to go against El Fabiolo.

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel.