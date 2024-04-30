Today on Sky Sports Racing: Cat Ninja rivals stablemate Running Spirit at Yarmouth

Yarmouth and Brighton are the venues for Tuesday's live action - with every race live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Yarmouth - Well-bred newcomers clash

Cat Ninja is an exciting daughter of Cotai Glory who is a half-sister to 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet. Unlike her relative, she was kept off the track until now and is stable jockey Kieran Shoemark's first choice in the race. Stable companion Running Spirit isn't too badly bred either - being related to French Group One winner Jannah Rose.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit will be ridden in this Download The QuinnBet App Maiden Fillies' Stakes by Oisin Murphy as she makes her racecourse debut. Sir Michael Stoute has had a slow start to the season and looks to start it of with a daughter of a mare he used to train in Red Pixie. She made an interesting racecourse debut at Kempton when catching the eye to finish fourth under an educational ride. She travelled well that day but found little under pressure. With the benefit of experience, she should go well here.

4.10 Brighton - The African Queen makes seasonal reappearance

New Heights got her act together the later in the season, especially at Epsom when winning her last two starts for Jonathan Portman. She seems to be a specialist at undulating tracks - and Brighton is certainly one of them - however her record fresh isn't something to shout about.

The least exposed in this British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap is The African Queen who made all on her final start when in novice company. She is into Handicap company here for a yard who travel down from North Yorkshire in hope that the 500-mile round trip is worthwhile. Course and distance winner Wisper is lurking on a nice mark and drops in class after some disappointing runs towards the end of last season. She won at this course on debut last year and will go well here too.

5.00 Yarmouth - In-form Nighteyes headlines a talented field

Nighteyes finally got her head in front on her final start of last season when winning at Ripon over six furlongs. The David O'Meara-trained daughter of Night Of Thunder had been admirably consistent in her five starts, finishing second three times. A mark of 80 looks harsh enough and she will have to improve on her seasonal debut to land the QuinnBet Fillies' Handicap.

Royal Elysian made her seasonal re-appearance at Southwell and travelled well despite tiring late on. If improved for that then she will go well again here. Shin Jidai ran well in a hot Newmarket Nursery and makes her re-appearance here. If stepping up on that showing she will have a great chance.

