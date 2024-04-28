ParisLongchamp: Haya Zark springs surprise in Prix Ganay

Joseph O’Brien’s Irish raider Al Riffa had to make do with an honourable fourth as Haya Zark claimed a surprise victory in the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp.

Already a Group One winner in the 2022 National Stakes, Al Riffa was well fancied to double his top-level tally on his first start since pushing subsequent Arc hero Ace Impact close in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville last August.

The four-year-old was delivered with what looked like a winning chance in the home straight by Dylan Browne McMonagle and while his effort petered out inside the final furlong, connections will surely take plenty of encouragement from this first competitive outing in over eight months.

The Adrien Fouassier-trained Haya Zark had previously won three times at Group Three level, most recently landing the Prix Exbury at Saint-Cloud in mid-March.

With Alexis Pouchin deputising in the saddle for the unavailable Christophe Soumillon, the five-year-old son of Zarak moved up to challenge the pacesetting pair of Crypto Force and Zarakem halfway up the straight and found plenty for pressure to see off the challenge of Zarir by a head.

Feed The Flame was close up in third, as was Al Riffa in fourth and Horizon Dore in fifth.

O'Brien was pleased with the performance of Al Riffa and told Sky Sports Racing: "It was a really good run, he's obviously an older colt and maybe he got just a little bit tired in the last 100 yards, but hopefully it's an exciting and long season with him.

"We're really pleased to get him back on track and we're dreaming about Group Ones with him later in the summer."

The Owning Hill handler did not leave ParisLongchamp without visiting the winner's enclosure, with Al Riffa's stablemate American Sonja securing Group Three honours in the Prix Allez France Longines.

O'Brien added: "It's fantastic to start the season well with her, she was ultra-consistent last season and it was a lovely ride from Dylan and a very impressive performance from the filly.

"She was a very solid Group filly last year, but I think this year we have Group One aspirations.

"She has many options - she has options in Ireland, obviously the UK and France as well, but I think it's likely you'll see her in America at some point this season."

The winner was cut to 33/1 from 66/1 for this year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by major bookmakers.