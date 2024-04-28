Shishkin dies: Nicky Henderson's Clarence House Chase winner passes away after leg fracture on eve of Punchestown Festival

Shishkin suffered a fracture to his hind leg after being cast in his stable as he was readied to head to Punchestown for the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday; Nicky Henderson pays tribute to "great horse, friend and warrior"

Multiple Grade One-winning superstar Shishkin has died after fracturing a leg on the eve of an intended trip to the Punchestown Festival, trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed.

The 10-year-old, who will be best remembered for winning an epic Clarence House Chase clash with Energumene at Ascot in 2022, was being prepared to fly to Ireland where he was due to feature in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

In a statement on X on Sunday evening, Henderson said: "Tragically we have lost Shishkin this evening after he got cast in his stable and fractured his hind leg.

"Everyone involved with Seven Barrows, particularly his owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, Jaydon, Nico and George are obviously devastated that such a great horse, friend and warrior has gone.

Image: Trainer Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill (left) and Shishkin (right) at Seven Barrows

"He was due to leave for Punchestown tomorrrow morning but sadly this is now not to be.

"He was an absolute superstar and his CV is testament to that - except the King George is not in it even though we believe it should have been.

"The Supreme Novice Hurdle and the Arkle were his Cheltenham highlights, but the battle with Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot was probably his greatest.

"This is a very sad night. He was our star and we will never forget him. Thank you Shishkin for the wonderful memories."