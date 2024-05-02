Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rosa Applause and Dance And Romance headline at Lingfield

Lingfield hosts a competitive card featuring Rosa Applause and Dance And Romance as Doncaster headlines Isle Of Sark and Iron Lion, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Lingfield - Rosa Applause and Dance And Romance headline

Rosa Applause and Dance And Romance clash in the strong renewal of the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.35).

Simon and Ed Crisford's Rosa Applause benefitted from her first outing to score impressively at Wolverhampton on her second start in November. She will be fancied to make a winning reappearance under Harry Davies.

Dance And Romance saw off Moon Man who landed a Southwell maiden on her debut last month and with natural progression, she could be hard to beat under David Probert.

Livealittlecrazy makes her course debut for Adam West. This Sioux Nation filly is an unknown but others with more experience may get the better of her.

6.50 Doncaster - Isle Of Sark and Iron Lion contest

Isle Of Sark and Iron Lion headline the field in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (6.50).

Jamie Osborne saddles Isle Of Sark who has been the model of consistency finishing in the first three on his last six starts. He should go close again as he steps up to 12 furlongs.

Iron Lion finished a solid third on his first start having undergone a gelding operation at Southwell last time. He shouldn't be underestimated as he returns to the turf.

Hugo Palmer's Fleur De Mer is better known for her all-weather exploits and should have claims if she's able to build on her recent runner-up effort at Thirsk.

7.20 Doncaster - Coronado King and Sherman Tank feature

William Buick and Charlie Appleby team up as the well-bred Coronado King debuts in the At The Races App Form Study Maiden Stakes (7.20).

The son of Exceed And Excel, Coronado King is half-brother to four winners including Group 1 victor Castle Lady. He will be expected to make a winning debut before heading on to loftier targets.

David Simcock's Sherman Tank finished an eye-catching third over six furlongs on debut at Newcastle in November. He heads the dangers as he steps up in distance having undergone a gelding operation.

Roger Varian's Gracious Leader has the most experience in the race but has been a tad disappointing in his two starts to date. This looks an easier contest than Newmarket on his recent run and he could spring a surprise under Raul Da Silva.

Best of the rest

Chantilly hosts Listed action with three-year-olds Will Scarlet and Wahdan fancied (4.13) and later in the card Territorywar headlines as Pinafore features for William Haggas (6.33). Further oversees Frankie Dettori is in action at Churchill Downs in the lead up to the Kentucky Oaks and the Derby this weekend.

