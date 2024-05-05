Today on Sky Sports Racing: Carlo Ancelotti’s Gala Real stars in ParisLongchamp with James Doyle on Melo Melo

There is Group Three action to enjoy from ParisLongchamp this Sunday, with James Doyle heading to France for the ride aboard Melo Melo in the Wathnan Racing colours.

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Rashford meets Galashiels in Group Three feature

Hoping to strikes Group Three glory, Yann Barberot's Rashford features among a field of six in the Prix d'Hedouville (3.25) over a mile-and-a-half.

Last seen trailing home last of five in the Prix Lord Seymour here last month, the four-year-old needs to rediscover the form that saw him land Listed success on good ground at Deauville.

The reopposing Galashiels was victorious ahead of Rashford last time and it would be easy to see another good effort here.

Two lengths back last time, Goliath is involved once more for Francis-Henri Graffard and Maxime Guyon.

Rex Of Thunder, Trabuco and Shakti complete the line-up.

12.58 ParisLongchamp - Graffard's Melo Melo dangerous down in grade

Image: James Doyle rides Melo Melo in the Listed Prix Gold River

James Doyle's new partnership with owners Wathnan Racing sees him head to the French capital to ride Melo Melo for the Graffard team in the Listed Prix Gold River (12.58).

Winner of this race last year, she went on from here to Group Two glory in the Prix de Pomone at Deauville before going down by just a short head to Warm Heart in the Prix Vermeille.

She has just three to beat with Clairefontaine winner Saltwell looking the pick of the bunch.

Dschingis Star and Angel Guidance complete the field, but it should take a major upset for anyone to get the better of Melo Melo.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Gala Real the one to beat

Gala Real, part owned by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, is the star attraction in the Listed Prix de la Seine (1.33).

The three-year-old filly was an impressive winner of the Durban Stakes at Saint-Cloud last month, adding to a smart performance on her second start as a two-year-old last season.

The danger could well be Christophe Ferland's Aventure, who followed up a debut victory at Chantilly last year with a cracking effort in behind Tulipa Chope in the Group Three Prix Des Reservoirs at Deauville when last seen in October.

Alakai, Siyandra, Some Skye and Keen Approach complete the field.

