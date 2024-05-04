Notable Speech marches to shock 2000 Guineas triumph at Newmarket

Notable Speech was a shock winner as City Of Troy failed to land a blow in the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's colt was sent off the 4-6 favourite after an unbeaten juvenile campaign which culminated in an impressive success in the Dewhurst Stakes.

However, he looked under pressure early on in the hands of Ryan Moore and faded out of the race entirely, leaving 16-1 chance Notable Speech to take up the lead.

Under William Buick, the Charlie Appleby-trained chestnut pulled away in the final furlong to win comfortably by a length and a half.

The Richard Hannon-trained duo of Rosallion and Haatem took minor honours, with a length and three-quarters between them at the line.

Notable Speech did not run as a juvenile and had only raced on the all-weather prior to his Classic success, winning each of his three outings at Kempton.

"You don't see too many come off an all-weather success to a Guineas success, we've given him all the time, thinking he was a good horse," Appleby said.

"He was given that time, a few lads sat on him last year in August time, when you start to see these horses developing more, and they were just saying 'he's a nice horse'.

"He was still far too weak to do anything with, as always I'm in the very privileged position to be allowed to give the horses the time that they need, with no pressure.

"He came out on the all-weather there and we all know what he did - he was three from three - in that last start, I think he put a bit of a 'wow factor' into what he achieved, with his acceleration.

"William did say 'I think he's a French Guineas' horse because he's quick, and so therefore we toyed with whether to go there. We were waiting for the Craven to see how the Guineas picture would formulate and we decided to put him in the Guineas.

"We brought him here for a racecourse gallop to give ourselves more confidence in running the horse and that morning here, he was exciting."

Appleby admitted he was not confident of beating City Of Troy, but gained plenty of encouragement from that racecourse workout last month.

He added: "William was very impressed with him after this last start and when we brought him here for the racecourse gallop, he put that 'wow factor' back in.

"I worked him with a good horse, I told William I was going to put some speed into the gallop and he fired this horse into the dip and out of it, and he flew out of it - Will said he didn't even know it was there.

"We came here after that with confidence that we had the right horse to be here. I wasn't saying he was going to win a Guineas off the back of what City Of Troy had done as a two-year-old, but I just felt we had the right horse to be in the field and be competitive."

William Buick said: "It was a tough race but I'm glad we came here. It's amazing. I've finished second twice so I know how it feels to go back in having not won it - I've never had a ride like him ever before. I'm over the moon.

"It's a huge team effort for this horse to come here today. I'm delighted for myself but I'm also delighted for everyone who's involved with the horse.

"Notable Speech is a great horse. He's a proper miler and he's certainly the fastest miler I've ever ridden - I think he can do things other horses can't with his turn of foot.

Royal Ascot now looks likely to be the next port of call, with Appleby keen to stick to a mile with the Godolphin-owned colt.

He said: "I'd be surprised if we went beyond a mile. I would imagine it will be Royal Ascot (St James's Palace Stakes) next, but as always we'll let the dust settle and let everyone enjoy themselves and speak to all connections."

Seven Questions has all the answers

Seven Questions was a surprise winner of the William Hill Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

The three-year-old was partnered by Callum Shepherd and started as the outsider of the field at 33-1 for trainer George Scott.

He was always near the front end of the race, which turned into a real battle in the closing stages as a clutch of runners were in with a shout.

However, Seven Questions picked up the lead in the final strides to see off runner-up Vadream by a head, with a further short head back to the third-placed Beautiful Diamond.

Scott said: "It's a big team effort with this horse as he's as quirky as they come. He spent the night at the racecourse last night because when he gets on the box he gets very stirred up, so he had an away night about half a mile away from his stable!

"They saddled him an hour ago and he's trying to kick everyone, but he's a talented horse on his day and he got a brilliant ride. He's a very good rider Callum, he's able to do things on horses that you can't teach.

"I went to watch City Of Troy warming up rather than watch him! He's given us some of our scariest moments on the racecourse, but often those horses are the most talented."

Seven Questions was campaigned without success in Dubai in the early part of the year, with his best effort coming when third in January.

Scott will now look to Royal Ascot with his charge, although his target at that fixture could now need further consideration.

The trainer added: "We'll have to re-evaluate now, won't we? It was very much a question of whether he was going to go to the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes or whether he's a King's Stand or Diamond Jubilee horse, so we'll see.

"It's special having a winner on 2000 Guineas day, I'm a Newmarket boy and this is our flagship meeting."

Unequal Love claims Listed honours

William Haggas is excited to see how high Unequal Love can climb in the sprinting ranks after making a successful start to her campaign in the William Hill British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Dutch Art won four of her seven starts as a three-year-old last season and rounded off her campaign with a fourth-placed finish behind the reopposing Funny Story in the Boadicea Stakes over the course and distance in October.

Image: Unequal Love (left) wins the Ellen Chaloner Stakes

With both fillies having been off the track since, Funny Story was preferred in the market at 11-4, but 4-1 shot Unequal Love took her revenge with a one-length victory in the hands of Tom Marquand. Star Guest, the 2-1 favourite, was just a head further behind in third.

Haggas said: "We were getting 3lb from Ralph Beckett's filly (Funny Story) for a start, but she's improved physically, so I hope she'll have a good season.

"I think Tom wanted to wait a bit longer, but Rossa (Ryan, rider of Funny Story) was looking like trying to box him in with a good bit of race riding and that forced Tom to go a bit earlier than he wanted, but she stayed on well up the hill.

"I don't think she wants the ground too firm or too soft."

Unequal Love holds an entry in the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh on May 25 and Haggas confirmed that Group Two contest as an intended target.

"It's Irish 2,000 Guineas day I think in Ireland and it's a Group Two race against the boys, but there's no point putting her in and not running," the trainer added.

"She's got her black type now, so it's onwards and upwards."