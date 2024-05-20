Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Gosdens duo look to set a high standard at Windsor

Monday’s racing is an exciting evening card at Windsor with some interesting young horses and Group action at Saint-Cloud headlined by Melo Melo

2.50 Saint-Cloud - Melo Melo to bounce back in the Prix Corrida

Francis-Henri Graffard's Melo Melo should take all the beating on last season's form, following a second in the Prix Vermeille with just a short neck between her and Warm Heart. She worked hard on debut under James Doyle and if she improves on that she arrives with a great chance.

Pensee Du Jour made an eye-catching seasonal return last time as she stayed on late behind American Sonja in the Prix Allez France Longines. She should come on from the run.

Ardent has progressed immensely in her short career holding a record of three from five including a Listed win last time out at Deauville, she looks the progressive type.

6.10 Windsor - The Gosdens duo look to set a high standard

The Gosdens are represented by Cat Ninja and Fight For You in the Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.10).

Cat Ninja was a big eye-catcher last time out at Yarmouth when outbattled by 2.6m purchase which is full-sister to Blackbeard. Cat Ninja is half-sister to Cachet and appears to be one to beat.

Stablemate Fight For You wears the famous Normandie Stud silks and is related to Glorious Journey, Queen For You and Love Is You and makes her debut.

Clove Hitch finished behind Dante winner Economics last time at Newbury and looks to set a fair standard with more experience than some of her rivals.

5.40 Windsor - Joseph O'Brien brings one runner over in a maiden

The Irish Raider Lady With The Lamp represents Joseph O'Brien in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (5.40).

Lady With The Lamp is a fascinating contender in this two-year-old race. The inexpensive daughter of King Of Chance has plenty to like in the pedigree.

Larchill Lass looks to set a standard as she has finished second on both of her runs. She should be able to use her experience here to go forward.

Sir Geoff Morgan made an eye-catching debut when second at Brighton, he was chucked into the deep end when finishing fourth in the Lily Agnes at Chester. He has however has a lot of racing in a short period of time which is a concern.

Watch every race from Windsor, Newton Abbot and Saint-Cloud on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday May 20.