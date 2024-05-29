Today on Sky Sports Racing: Course and distance specialist Investment Manager returns

Newton Abbot hosts a thrilling six-race card with course specialist Investment Manager making his seasonal debut and Our Dylan bidding for a hat-trick - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.58 Newton Abbot - Course and distance specialist Investment Manager returns

Three-time course and distance winner Investment Manager makes his seasonal return in the Newton Abbot Racecourse Conference Centre Handicap Chase (2.58).

Joe Tizzard's eight-year-old Investment Manager has had nine runs at Newton Abbot in his career so far with three victories and two seconds to his name too. The son of Nathaniel has been mostly campaigned in the summer due to thriving on quick ground.

Juniper had a great end to last season winning two of her three starts. But she appears to be in the grip of the handicapper at Cheltenham when finishing third behind well handicapped rivals.

Champagne Court has been consistent on his last two starts and a return to better ground should suit.

5.03 Newton Abbot - Our Dylan goes for the hat-trick

Our Dylan bids for a hat-trick in the newtonabbotracing.com Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle (5.03).

The Kayley Woollacott trained Our Dylan has won on his last two times out at Hereford and Stratford. He travelled smoothly last time out before finding plenty for pressure when asked. He's up 6lb for the wins and would be dangerous to ignore.

Mr Zee was well beaten the last day at Kempton when second behind Happy Boy. He struggled with his hurdling on this occasion and did well to finish where he did.

Hillsin looks to go one better in this contest. His second was ten-lengths behind the winner but could improve for his second run after a wind op.

2.28 Newton Abbot - Bumper winner Walk Of The Roses makes hurdle debut

Bumper winner Walk Of The Roses makes hurdling debut in the Newton Abbot Racecourse On Facebook Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (2.28).

Walk Of The Roses has been good in her work so far when winning a Bumper on debut at Ffos Las fairly comfortably when leading and dictating from the front. She tried to do the same again last time when leading at Uttoxeter. She travelled well until the bend and then tried to kick on but looked a tricky proposition under pressure when hanging a little right. This looks a more than winnable race on hurdling debut

Cindysox is his main protagonist having a moderate third place behind a nice rival of Harry Derham's. She didn't jump with much fluency so she will have needed to learn from that if she's too feature here.

Sky Bet odds I Today's races

Watch every race from Newton Abbot live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday May 29...