Today on Sky Sports Racing: Swindon looks to follow up for William Haggas at Chepstow

Chepstow and Doncaster host domestic racedays on Friday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.50 Chepstow - Swindon looks to follow up

Debut winner Swindon seeks to follow up in this Trade Centre Wales Novice Stakes at Chepstow. William Haggas' son of Wootton Bassett made a striking debut when scoring at Wolverhampton in November and with the form given several boosts since, he rates the one to beat under Cieren Fallon.

Of the others, Andrew Balding's Mount Teide has shown a solid level of form on both starts to date finishing behind a couple of useful types and he heads the dangers in receipt of 7lb. Dubawi Dream is another for the shortlist as he debuts for Richard Hannon and Thomas Greatrex.

6.15 Doncaster - Indelible among a trio of last-time winners

The Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old Indelible built on his debut to land a Lingfield maiden in good style and with further improvement expected she could take plenty of beating in this red-hot contest.

Tom Clover's Fifty Nifty surprised connections a little when comfortably scoring on debut at Yarmouth last month and should be in the mix for this MJ&B Plastering Supports BB With Love Novice Stakes under new pilot Callum Shepherd.

Savvy Exchange chased home Swindon (runs at Chepstow earlier in the day) on his debut at Wolverhampton and having shown the benefit of that start by winning nicely on his return cannot be discounted under Ross Coakley.

7.15 Doncaster - Mickley and Secret Bid lock horns

Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle team up with Secret Bid who was winning for the second time in five starts when successful at Lingfield last time. A 5lb rise in the weights looks fair for this Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Supporting WPCC Handicap.

Ed Bethell saddles Mickley who got off the mark at Southwell on his last start in March and rates a huge danger as he makes his handicap debut and switches back to the turf.

Of the others, Call To Action is another to note as he steps up in distance for this handicap debut.

Best of the rest

Jacquelina is on the hunt for a four-timer at Chepstow (2.25), but will have Second Collection and Rhubarb for company in a competitive looking handicap contest. Later on the card, Gilded Water features for the Royal Family and Midair goes to post for the Harry Charlton team. Keep a look out for the clash between Aljari and Tiger Crusade at Doncaster (7.45), as well as the reappearance of Great Bedwyn (8.50).

Sky Bet odds I Today's races

Watch every race from Chepstow and Doncaster live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday May 31