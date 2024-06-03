Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jimmy Speaking seeks hat-trick at Windsor

Monday's action from Sky Sports Racing is from Brighton and Windsor with the latter featuring hat-trick-seeking Jimmy Speaking and Flindrikin making her turf debut.

6.45 Windsor - Jimmy Speaking chases hat-trick

Jimmy Speaking seeks a hat-trick in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap (6.45).

Chris Dwyer's three-year-old looks to add to his winning tally after victories at Ascot and Chelmsford. He did everything wrong last time out, hanging badly to the right two furlongs out but he will need to knuckle down here.

Last-time-out winner Blue Day made a successful handicap debut at Southwell. He is up 7lb and needs to continue in this vein on turf.

Another last-time-out winner is Cajetan. Jack Channon's charge won with enough ease to suggest more could be to come from him.

7.15 Windsor - Flindrikin makes her turf debut

Flindrikin makes her turf debut in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap (7.15).

William Haggas-trained Flindrikin finally got her head in front at Newcastle on her last appearance. She took a fair bit of organising but kept finding. She only went up 3lb for this which could be lenient if she takes well to turf.

Course and distance winners Wonder Starelzaam and Silver Gun both look to improve on their seasonal debuts. The former has struggled of late but could bounce back on a course that suits.

Marco Botti's Silver Gunn struggled at Windsor first time back this season but he could come on for the run.

6.15 Windsor - In-form duo Gutsy Girl and Bourgeoisie clash

Gutsy Girl and Bourgeoisie clash in the Download The Fitzdares App Now Fillies' Novice Stakes (6.15).

Winner last time out Gutsy Girl had trainer Charlie Fellowes making a worthy rare trip up to Carlisle. She won comfortably and can go well again on her seasonal reappearance.

Bourgeoisie has a series of seconds to her name and just needs to break her duck. If she has developed over the winter, she could have a leading chance for Richard Hannon.

Another consistent sort is Apeeling, last time out she needed her first run back of the season. This time out she should progress in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

