Today on Sky Sports Racing: Laoisman looks to extend his record at Lingfield

7.15 Lingfield - In-form Laoisman looks to extend his record

In-form Laoisman bids to extend his record in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap (7.15).

Sean Wood's Laoisman has been consistent of late with recent form figures showing 2,1,1,1,2. He was only narrowly defeated last time out at Windsor. Back on an artificial surface with a recent gelding operation, he has a leading chance here.

Star Of Lady M disappointed last time out but she has been very busy since the start of the year with eight runs. She however does catch the eye with Oisin Murphy onboard.

Mick's Spirit returns to a course that he loves showing with six victories over the course and distance. He is 4lb above his winning mark but should go well for Epsom Dash winning jockey Joe Leavy.

6.45 Lingfield - Well-bred Brandywine Falls and New Century clash

Well-bred Brandywine Falls and New Century clash in the Get Raceday Ready / EBF Novice Stakes (6.45).

Roger Varian's charge is half-brother to top sprinter Saint Lawrence and brother to Royal Ascot winner Daahyeh and could be smart on debut.

New Century is half-brother to Passion And Glory and looks an eye-catching son of Kameko for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

Expensive purchase Al Qudra attempts to get off the mark on the third time of trying. He has been consistent but seems very green but this step up in trip will suit.

2.45 Southwell - Taste The Fear chases hat-trick

Taste The Fear bids for a hat-trick in the Prestige Safety First Aid Training Handicap Chase (2.45).

Course and distance winner Taste The Fear is a dual course and distance winner. He is only 1lb above his hurdling mark so there could well be movement in this especially with Luke Scott retaining the ride.

No Regrets is the veteran of the race at ten-years-old however he is game as ever winning last time out at Kelso. He was only nudged up 4lb for that win and would be dangerous to discount.

Tom Creen finished behind Taste The Fear last time out and Tom Broughton takes off a valuable 7lb for an in-form stable.

