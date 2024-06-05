Today on Sky Sports Racing: Uggy Uggy Uggy clashes with Swift Hawk at Newton Abbot

Newton Abbot and Ripon host UK action on Wednesday with all 13 races live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.10 Newton Abbot - Uggy Uggy Uggy faces Swift Hawk

Keiran Burke's Uggy Uggy Uggy bounced back to form to land a third career success at Warwick last month and looks to have strong claims as he bids to follow up off this 6lb higher mark.

Paul Nicholls fields one of two four-year-olds in the race with recent Hereford victor Swift Hawk hoping to take this step up in class in his stride under Harry Cobden in the plate.

Of the others, Clearance produced a superb display to land a course and distance handicap on his last outing but might struggle to back that up in this deeper Don't Miss The Newton Abbot Country Show Handicap Hurdle.

6.20 Ripon - Sonic Blue on Royal Ascot trial

Tom Dascombe's Sonic Blue made a winning debut when justifying favouritism at Doncaster last month and with normal progress expected he could prove hard to peg back under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

Wathnan Racing have been making a splash in the Breeze-up markets and they will be hoping for a big run from recent £350,000 purchase Artagnan. A son of Mehmas, the Karl Burke-trained youngster is a half-brother to useful sprinter Marshman and represents a trainer who has won this twice in recent years.

Art Design is another to watch in the market as she debuts for William Haggas, while Blue Point Express is certainly bred to be quick and cannot be underestimated in a red-hot renewal.

7.55 Ripon - Fortamour and Sibyl Charm clash

Ben Haslam's course specialist Fortamour has been in good heart of late when winning at the track in heavy ground in April before finishing a solid fourth last time and a big run can be expected off the same mark here.

The Iain Jardine-trained Sibyl Charm has been steadily progressive, scoring on three occasions and should appreciate the drop in class having been well beaten at Newcastle last time.

International Girl will be expected to build on her reappearance here last month, while Tim Easterby's Bay Breeze has slipped to a workable mark and is another for the shortlist.

Best of the rest

King's Castle looks the best of 11 runners going to post for the Book Our Winning Post Restaurant Handicap Hurdle at Newton Abbot, although Colonel Lesley could also pose a threat. Later on at Ripon (6.55), Golden Strike - saddled by Richard Fahey - clashes with Manhattan Mirage.

