Today on Sky Sports Racing: Consistent Kilta bids for another victory at Uttoxeter

Thursday’s action is from Uttoxeter and Saratoga, with the latter featuring Group action as Siskany goes for back-to-back wins in the Belmont Gold Cup.

2.43 Uttoxeter - Consistent Kilta bids for another victory

Kilta looks to follow up on his recent success in the Glyn Hall Wealth Management Handicap Chase (2.43).

Sam England's Kilta returned to his old form at Cartmel in which he stayed on well to take victory. He now bids to defy a 7lb penalty under Jonathan England.

Get Up Mush returns for the in-form Skelton team. He has been off the track for 444 days and comes here from a wind operation. He will need to bounce back strongly here.

Yes Indeed struggled last time out at Southwell. However, the visor is now reached for and could be treated well following a drop in the weights and switching back to larger obstacles.

3.13 Uttoxeter - In-form duo Just Dottie and Symbolic Spirit clash

Just Dottie and Symbolic Spirit clash in the Roy's Ices Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.13).

The Skelton's Symbolic Spirit looks to follow up on her recent victory, appearing more comfortable back over two miles, and she can be competitive back against her own gender.

The Mike Smith-trained Just Dottie looks a huge danger after her comfortable victory at Perth last time out. It wouldn't be a surprise if she lands the double under useful claimer Ben Smith.

Vision Of Hope has been consistent enough over the flat and if she can continue in the same manner over hurdles, she could be a danger.

10.50 Saratoga - Appleby's Siskany looks to go back-to-back in the Belmont Gold Cup

Last year's winner Siskany seeks to repeat history in the Belmont Gold Cup Stakes (10.50).

Charlie Appleby's Siskany arrives here off the back of a successful winter campaign in Dubai. He could take plenty of beating under William Buick in this Grade 2 contest.

The Grey Wizard looks to reverse last year's form as he finished two lengths behind Siskany. He seeks revenge in the hands Johnny Velazquez and looks to be a big threat.

The consistent Starting Over comes here off the back of a win at Gulfstream Park. He could cause an upset for Michael Maker.

The best of the rest!

Frankie Dettori takes to the stage at Saratoga with two rides aboard Cerretta (8.01) and Charles J (9.43). There are some interesting Wesley Ward young horses including the unbeaten Long Neck Paula in the Astoria Stakes (10.17).

