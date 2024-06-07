Today on Sky Sports Racing: Voodoo Ray and Conquest Of Power clash at Brighton

Brighton, Bath and Saratoga host racing on Friday with the first featuring the meeting of prolific pair Voodoo Ray and Conquest Of Power, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Prolific pair Voodoo Ray and Conquest Of Power clash in the AK Bets Chat To A Trader Handicap (4.30).

Gary and Josh Moore have clearly found the key to Voodoo Ray who has rattled off a quick-fire hat-trick this spring. He scored over this course and distance three starts ago and will be popular to land another victory as he steps up in class under Tom Queally.

Conquest Of Power represents Mark Usher and Paddy Bradley and will concede weight all round. He has been successful on his last two starts on the all-weather and provided this is transferred to turf, he is the biggest danger.

A Pint Of Bear will look to get back to winning ways. He finished third just a couple of days ago at Doncaster. After winning on his penultimate start over this course and distance, he could cause an upset here.

Bath 6.15 - Mister McGregor and Gap Year contest valuable novice

Mister McGregor and Gap Year contest in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (6.15).

Andrew Balding-trained Mister McGregor made an encouraging debut when he stayed on well to finish second at Salisbury last month. He should appreciate this extra distance and could prove hard to beat.

Eve Johnson Houghton saddles Gap Year who caught the eye when chasing home the more experienced Sergio Parisse at Windsor on debut. With improvement he must be considered under Charlie Bishop.

The Irish raider Lady with the Lamp looks interesting with Billy Loughnane onboard and should be in the mix for Joseph O'Brien.

Bath 7.15 - Recent winners Russian Rumour and Taritino headline

Recent victors Russian Rumour and Taritino headline the Betting.Bet Free Horse Racing Tips Handicap (7.15).

Jonathan Portman enjoyed a welcome winner when Two Tempting scored on Oaks day this time last week. Russian Rumour could continue this good run, she won last time out and could go close from 2lb higher in the weights.

Taritino recorded a second career success when easily landing a similar event at Chepstow. He must be feared with Hollie Doyle onboard.

International action

A whole host of great action takes place at Saratoga on Friday. Frankie Dettori takes the ride on Coppice against Whitebeam in the Just A Game Stakes (10.30) while English Rose and American Sonja feature in the New York Stakes (11.05). The feature of the card is Oaks first and second Thorpedo Anna and Just FYI rematching in the Acorn Stakes (11.40).

