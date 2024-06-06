Hollie Doyle blog: Wedgewood can exploit lower turf mark at Chepstow on Saturday

Four rides at Chepstow on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Racing - are followed by a Sunday afternoon at Goodwood for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle.

Wedgewood can exploit lower turf mark

It's a relatively low-key weekend for me as I begin to focus my thoughts on Royal Ascot, which gets underway a week on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Racing, of course. The highlight for me will be my old warrior Trueshan, who will hopefully run in the Gold Cup if the ground is in his favour.

I'm at Chepstow on Saturday, also live on Sky Sports Racing, where I first partner Tony Carroll's sprinter WEDGEWOOD. She's a filly I know well, so I'm expecting a big run from her in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Handicap (5.25).

I won on the four-year-old at Wolverhampton last spring and was second on her at the Tapeta track in April. She's tough and consistent, and she had excuses when I rode her at Brighton last month.

She didn't cope very well with the hill that day, but she ran a fair race on her only previous start at this track, so I'm hopeful she'll be able to exploit her lower turf mark over this undulating 5f.

Winning opportunity for Marmalade

Another filly with a leading chance on Saturday is Hughie Morrison's MARMALADE LADY, who left her juvenile form well behind on her reappearance at Lingfield last month.

Clearly better suited by the step up in trip, she looks to have been found a winning opportunity in the 1m4f Join Our Free Bet Club At Vickers.Bet Handicap (9.00) at Chepstow.

She could be well treated off an unchanged mark of 52 if she can translate her All-Weather form to what might be quick ground on turf.

Assessment needs to improve

We're hoping for some improvement from ASSESSMENT in the Vickers.Bet Handicap (7.00) a little earlier on Chepstow's card.

Archie Watson's five-year-old has been disappointing since arriving from Sir Michael Stoute's last autumn, finishing well beaten over 6f at Doncaster last time.

The step back up in trip to 7f in a weaker race may help him in this grade and Archie's putting the hood on him for the first time, which will hopefully help him relax into his race.

Hoping Mayz can find her way

MAYZ also needs to bounce back to her best form in the 1m Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Everyday Handicap (8.30).

John Gallagher's filly couldn't figure in a 1m handicap at Brighton last week, but before that she was unlucky not to finish closer over course and distance.

She didn't get a run when she needed it that day but definitely has claims back at the Welsh track, as long as the ground doesn't get too quick for her.

Image: Doyle and Rhythm N Hooves (white and purple) win the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes at Royal Ascot

Royal winner back in his Rhythm

My Royal Ascot winner RHYTHM N HOOVES made an overdue return to the winners' enclosure at Doncaster last time and should go well again in the Racehorse Shares From £45 at racingclub.com Handicap (5.40) at Goodwood on Sunday.

Successful in last season's Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes at the Royal Meeting, Archie Watson's sprinter must overcome a 4lb rise and a top weight of 10st 1lb.

He's not the biggest, so carrying such a weight is a slight concern, but that win on Town Moor will have done his confidence the power of good, so I am hopeful.

Image: Ryan Moore after winning The Derby on City Of Troy

Spectacular Troy has world at his feet

City Of Troy certainly silenced his doubters in last weekend's Derby, and I can't wait to see where his master trainer Aidan O'Brien takes him next.

A dirt assignment in the States has been mooted for the son of Triple Crown winner Justify and given his breeding, that would make perfect sense.

The way he unleashed that burst of speed to seal a 10th win in the Epsom Classic for Aidan will live long in the memory. Wherever he ends up, he's yet another Ballydoyle colt we can all savour and enjoy this summer.