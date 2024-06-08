Today on Sky Sports Racing: Grey Charger fancied for William Haggas at Lingfield

Saturday's live action on Sky Sports Racing is from Lingfield, Chepstow and Bangor with some international flair as Auteuil and Saratoga host Group/Graded racing.

6.15 Lingfield - Grey Charger fancied for Haggas

The promising Grey Charger looks to land the Get Raceday Ready Restricted Novice Stakes (6.15).

The Caravaggio colt has made a strong start to his career with a win on his penultimate start and a second behind German 2000 Guineas winner Devil's Point when last seen at Goodwood. He bids to get back to winning ways for a yard that won this contest last year.

Harry Charlton's Edna E Mode was fourth on debut at Kempton. He will need to come on from this to be in with a chance in this contest.

Dancing Highlander was well beaten on debut at Southwell. Switching to turf now and the visor reached for may help this William Knight trained three-year-old.

7.00 Chepstow - Able Kane, King Of War and Hat Toss clash

Able Kane, King Of War and Hat Toss clash in the Vickers.Bet Handicap (7.00).

Rod Millman won this race in 2021 and 2022 with Sir Plato. This year he saddles the dangerously handicapped Able Kane. He could be a danger with Gina Mangan onboard claiming 3lb.

Bottom-weight King Of War has been running very consistently of late and he will be looking to go one better to win for his new trainer Michael Wigham. He should go close with Tyler Heard taking off a valuable 3lb.

Hat Toss has been progressing nicely for James Owen placing on his last three runs. Partnering up with the talented Sean D Bowen he should be competitive.

2.15 Bangor-on-Dee - Can't Beat History bids for hat-trick

Can't Beat History seeks hat-trick in the Castle Mews Windows Handicap Chase (2.15).

The Henry Oliver-trained gelding was a comfortable winner when last seen at Hereford. He looks to continue progressing and defy an 8lb rise in the weights.

Getaway Glory arrives in good form, winning his penultimate chase start. He could make an impact back on better ground.

Almazahar Garde is looking for the illusive win, finishing second in his last three starts. He is another for the shortlist.

International action

There's a whole host of familiar names on show at Saratoga with William Buick and Charlie Appleby pairing up for Mysterious Night (6.11), while Frankie Dettori rides Imagination (8.22), and Appleby is represented by Star Of Mystery and Mischief Magic before Dettori takes the mount on No Nay Mets.

The action continues with Irish raider Al Riffa for Joseph O'Brien featuring against Appleby's Nations Pride and Measured Time, with the former ridden by Dettori in the Manhattan Stakes. The main contest of the evening sees a rematch between Seize The Grey and Mystik Dan in the final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes.

