Today on Sky Sports Racing: Al Hakeem clashes with Birr Castle for Group 3 honours at ParisLongchamp

French action takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon, with Al Hakeem going to post at ParisLongchamp.

4.00 ParisLongchamp - Birr Castle and Al Hakeem headline Group 3 La Coupe field

Jean-Claude Rouget's Al Hakeem returns from a mammoth 427 days off track as he drops in class under Cristian Demuro. Fourth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe of 2022, the five-year-old ran just the once last season when down the field in the Prix d'Harcourt and looks to get back on track for his powerful connections.

Birr Castle has been a solid performer for the Andre Fabre team and should find this easier than when down the field in the Group 1 Prix Ganay in April.

Stablemate Flight Leader scored impressively in a lesser race at Saint-Cloud last time but will need to step forward to be competitive here.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Prolific Lazzat seeks another success in G3 Prix Paul de Moussac

The Jerome Reynier-trained gelding Lazzat has been imperious winning all four starts to date, including at this level on his last start at Deauville, and should prove a tough nut to crack under regular rider Antonio Orani.

Andre Fabre saddles two runners with the pick being Sajir. The three-year-old has won three of his five starts, showing his class to see off Classic Flower in the Group 3 Prix Signy at Chantilly in April, and must be feared as he steps up in distance.

Of the others, Roshvar struggled to land a blow in the French 2000 Guineas and will appreciate the return to calmer waters under Stephane Pasquier.

12.58 ParisLongchamp - Debut winner Earendel stars in Listed Prix Melisande

Andre Fabre supplementary entry Earendel impressed when comfortably claiming a maiden on his debut at Chantilly and this son of Galileo rates an exciting prospect for the Flaxman Stables team.

Adrian Keatley enjoyed Listed success last weekend when Francisco's Piece took the Prix la Fleche at Chantilly and the same team field the Listed-placed Flying Finn with Gerald Mosse in the plate.

Of the remainder, Rose Jaipur claimed a handicap at Chantilly on his last start and remains with potential as he heads up in grade.

Racecards | Sky Bet

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp and Saratoga live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday June 9