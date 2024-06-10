Monday Tips! Five to follow at Windsor's evening meeting including a Saeed bin Suroor-trained runner

Elliot David has five to follow at Windsor this Monday evening and his tips take a close look at where the stalls are positioned and prominent runners across the seven races - watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

I'll begin with a word of warning for punters. Viewers of last week's evening meeting at Windsor will have seen the clear advantage for those racing on the pace and hugging the stands'-side rail. For this week's fixture, the stalls remain in the centre and, with quick ground forecast, I'd be favouring prominent racers and certainly those drawn low over the sprint distances.

SAFARI DREAM

5.40 Windsor

We've got a quartet of prominent racers drawn low in stalls one to four here and I'd fancy the opening sprint contest will be fought out between them. Tony Carroll's Recon Mission narrowly lost out to the re-opposing Inspired Knowhow here on May 13 and, given his more favourable draw, I'd back that form to be overturned. A key takeaway that day was the early pace from both horses allowing them to negate their wide draws and tack across to the near-side rail, something that ought to be difficult this time given the low-drawn pace and would be a concern for backers of the Marco Botti-trained four-year-old.

Robert Cowell's Agostino is yet to prove he can transfer all-weather form to turf and Level Up looks well out of form with his regular headgear missing here. My preference will be for Rod Millman's course-and-distance winner Safari Dream who is now 12lb below the mark of 82 off which he was victorious here in September 2022.

I think he paid the price for an elevated mark after that victory, drawing a blank in 2023, but looks to be returning to form of late. He can make the most of a return to class five company with his run here in April behind course lover Antiphon looking standout form.

ADRESTIA

6.10 Windsor

With the standard set by those with experience not a daunting one, I'd see this fillies' novice stakes as ripe pickings for an above average debutant. We may see that in the Crisfords' pricey breeze-up purchase Adrestia for notable owners KHK Racing.

The ownership stable has enjoyed a great deal of success since bursting onto the British racing scene in 2020 and in particular with purchases from the breeze-ups;

2020 - Bahrain Pride - 300,000gns at Tattersalls Craven - Won on debut at Windsor

2021 - Eldar Eldarov - £480,000 at Arqana Doncaster - Won on debut at Nottingham

2022 - Sakheer - €550,000 at Arqana May - Second on debut at Windsor, won second start by six lengths

2023 - Vandeek - 625,000gns at Tattersalls Craven - Won on debut at Nottingham

2023 - True Cyan - £150,000 at Goffs Breeze-Up - Won on debut at Newmarket

2024 - Not Real - €550,000 at Arqana May - Second on debut at Kempton, won second start by four lengths

Having enjoyed great success from a total of 14 breeze-up purchases to hit the track to date, any KHK-owned breezer is worth noting. This daughter of Havana Grey is closely related to a debut winner for Kevin Ryan in True Promise and wouldn't have to be setting the world alight to go close here.

MIDAIR

6.40 Windsor

With his two-year-old form nicely franked and a shade of hard luck surrounding his two runs this year, I'd expect Juddmonte's Midair to be tough to beat in this novice stakes contest.

His key rivals look to be the penalised Daarkom and Savvy Exchange, who are tasked with conceding 7lb to the 84-rated son of Frankel. As mentioned, his form this season looks extremely solid, splitting the useful Into Battle and Involvement at Epsom prior to a luckless run at Ascot on May 11.

I'm hoping James Doyle keeps it simple and takes his mount to the front to dictate proceedings, a position from which he ought to be tough to pass. Should he break his maiden here, I wouldn't be surprised to see him at Royal Ascot with a favourable looking handicap mark. A race like the Britannia Handicap over the straight mile could be right up his street given a strongly run affair and his profile bears some resemblance to that of the yard's 2022 winner Thesis.

Image: Saeed bin Suroor runs Hazem

HAZEM

7.10 Windsor

Saeed bin Suroor's Shamardal gelding was green and clearly in need of the experience on debut at Chelmsford last month. I wouldn't be surprised to see a considerably better showing here with top rider Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

The gelding was camped in rear under Royston Ffrench and given an educational debut in a race largely dominated by the front runners. It's a bit of a punt, but with the stable hitting some winners in the last fortnight and the three-time champion jockey taking over, it seems likely we'll see a better showing in what is an open race.

ANTIPHON

7.40 Windsor

Following a fantastic run from 8lb out of the handicap in the Epsom Dash, Mike Murphy and Michael Keady's Antiphon looks potentially well treated back off a mark of 78, with useful 7lb claimer Jack Doughty once again enlisted.

Everything seems to point to a big run, not least his clear liking for the track with form of 9: 3-4-1, finishing out of the top three just once. With a suitably low draw in stall five he ought to be able to once again make a bold bid from the front.

It must be said, there looks to be plenty of challengers for that lead with the likes of Isle Of Lismore (1), Rocking Ends (3) and Good Earth (4) all likely to show early speed. Should they go too fast, this could set up nicely for those sat in behind with Woolhampton the chief candidate to benefit from a pace collapse.

Watch the action from Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing with the first race at 5.40pm