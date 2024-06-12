Today on Sky Sports Racing: Expensive purchase debuts for in-form Roger Varian at Yarmouth

Yarmouth and Fontwell host the action on Wednesday as Sulala debuts for the in-form Varian yard and Bold Ribb bids for a double, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.30 Yarmouth - Expensive purchase represents Varian

Roger Varian is represented by expensive purchase Sulala in the Get Raceday Ready Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.30).

Newcomer Sulala was a 350,000gns yearling purchase and could go well on debut under Jack Mitchell.

William Haggas has won the last two renewals of this race. This year Hey Big Spender runs for the yard and is dangerous if she can put her last two runs behind her.

A noteworthy newcomer is Inherit for Sir Michael Stoute. The Kingman filly could well want further in time but could pose a problem here as she looks to get off the mark on her second career start.

4.00 Yarmouth - Bold Ribb bids for double

Last time out winner Bold Ribb looks to land the double in the Join Moulton Racing Syndicate Handicap (4.00).

The useful Sean D Bowen takes 5lb off Bold Ribb as he seeks a double. If he can handle the 229-day break, he should prove hard to beat.

Lough Leane struggled as he took the step up to Class 3 action, finding it too much when last seen at Newmarket. He could be dangerous dropping back in trip and class after he won five consecutively before that last effort.

The Moore's Magic Memories could improve having finished second at Sandown last time out. If he can handle the quicker surface, he could enter calculations to go one better under Tom Queally.

4.13 Fontwell - Prolific Village Master seeks five-timer

Village Master seeks his fifth win on the bounce in the YeeeHaaa.bet Handicap Chase (4.13).

Warren Greatrex's Village Master looks to defy a 9lb rise in the weights for his win last time out at Cartmel. He will need to handle this rise in the weights well as this progressive chaser tackles 3m2f for the first time.

Oliver Signy-trained Jigginstown King looked to appreciate the step up to 3m5f when third at Fakenham and could pose a threat.

Masterdream ran well following a 141-day break at Plumpton, however there was a struggle on the flat last month. Switching back to obstacles could unlock some improvement.

