Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flat stars in focus on busy Newbury card plus Yarmouth and Worcester

With Royal Ascot just around the corner, attention is already on the stars of flat racing at Newbury on Thursday, where there is a mammoth nine-race card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.30 Newbury - Buick booked on Hickory for in-form Fanshawe

Victoria Cup fourth Hickory looks well poised to land a first victory since December 2022 when lining up in what looks a very competitive renewal of the Racehorse Shares From 25 At racingclub.com Handicap (4.30).

James Fanshawe, who enjoyed great success with Derby second Ambiente Friendly earlier this month, reaches for first-time cheek pieces and has the added bonus of champion jockey William Buick on board for the first time.

David Menuisier's Metaverse switches from the all-weather for a turf debut after a promising effort at Kempton last month.

Be Frank has run well in two competitive handicaps already this season and should give another bold showing for Henry Candy.

Image: Watch every race at Newbury live only on Sky Sports Racing

3.35 Yarmouth - Recent winners Tribal Chief & Miss Sunset Strip clash

There are a pair of recent winners who will be looking for back-to-back successes in the QuinnBet 'Confined' Handicap (3.35) over at Yarmouth.

Menuisier's Tribal Chief made the most of his all-weather experience when scoring at Nottingham at the start of the month and keeps Kyle Strydom on board.

Amy Murphy's Miss Sunset Strip got off the mark at the fourth attempt at Chelmsford in April and looks an obvious danger under George Wood.

William Knight's Beach Point has been in great form this campaign and must be considered as he drops back to a mile under Callum Shepherd.

6.20 Worcester - Skeltons out to strike with Boombawn

Jumping at Worcester has been a welcome sight on Sky Sports Racing and the track hosts another evening fixture, littered with some familiar names.

Boombawn heads a small but select field for the SEP Rail Safety Day Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (6.20).

The Dan Skelton-trained seven-year-old impressed when winning on debut over fences before finishing a credible third at Cartmel but could have his work cut out to concede weight to some in-from rivals.

Paul Nicholls' Matterhorn beat just one horse when running out a comfortable winner on his fencing bow at Ludlow last month and should benefit from that experience to take plenty of beating under champion jockey Harry Cobden.

Parc D'Amour is another to consider for the Kim Bailey and Gavin Sheehan combination. A cosy winner on his first start over the larger obstacles at Southwell on his last outing, he should be in the mix upped just 6lb in the weights. Somespring Special completes the quartet.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newbury, Yarmouth & Worcester all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, June 13.