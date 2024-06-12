Royal Ascot: James Doyle 'the gentleman' finding ruthless streak with Wathnan Racing's new purchases

“A gentleman” is the simple response from champion jockey William Buick when asked to describe his former team-mate and long-time weighing room colleague James Doyle.

But there's more to the multiple Classic-winning rider than his polite nature.

The 36-year-old showed his willingness to be ruthless in the search for winners as he somewhat surprisingly departed powerhouse owners Godolphin, after a long and successful stint as number two to Buick, and took up the position as stable jockey for the new rich kids on the block - Wathnan Racing at the start of 2024.

The move looks already to be an inspired one, with Wathnan willingly splashing the cash to strengthen their stable, including some high-profile additions for Royal Ascot: Haatem, Shartash, Dyrholaey and Shadow Army.

Image: Haatem is among the stars purchased by Wathnan Racing

His new employers seem to possess a shared ethos with Doyle. "You have to think you're the best and have that confidence," he tells Sky Sports Racing. "If you don't have that, it definitely puts you on the back foot."

"When you're lucky enough to win top races around the world, it raises the bar for what you want to achieve.

"With Wathnan, it's the opportunity to have first call on a small, but select, group of horses which is building week by week."

Doyle's switch to Wathnan meant another change of silks, having previously sported pink and green of Juddmonte before his many glories in the Godolphin blue.

Image: Doyle lifts the 2000 Guineas trophy at Newmarket

It's a credit to Doyle's consistency that he's been tasked with carrying so many famous colours.

"I'd like to think I've been solid through my years," Doyle says. "Although my life as a jockey has changed on a number of occasions, I feel like I've kept consistent.

"When things haven't gone well I've tried to stay calm and focused and I think I'm like that day-to-day. It's vital to stay level-headed and not get too high or too low."

Image: Doyle celebrates victory in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes with Naval Crown

It all began rather smoothly for Doyle - 73 winners in 2006 and 41 winners in 2007 - but, like many young riders, the reality of competing at the top level soon hit home and a dramatic change of career was nearly on the cards.

With winners drying up and the mental toll of long drives around the country in search of few and far between rides, Doyle signed up for a plumbing course through the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA).

A sudden change in fortune - 11 winners in nine days - just days before the course was due to begin meant Doyle never attended.

He explains: "I started very well but then it became tough and that was hard when all I'd dreamed about was being a good jockey.

"I found myself riding just 20-odd winners a year and that doesn't mean you're a bad jockey but there are financial pressures.

"I gently sought advice on what other options would be available to me and then suddenly this crazy plumbing idea came about!"

So, how does James Doyle 'the gentleman' deal with the regular disappointments that come as a daily occurrence for all jockeys?

"There are races or days that don't go so well where you would see a different side to me," he says. "In racing, you have to have the bad days to have the ups. I can get pretty annoyed and frustrated."