Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester & Newton Abbot the Friday features as Rebaatt takes on Amancio

Rip-roaring action on the Roodee at Chester mixes with summer jumping from Newton Abbot on a fantastic Friday on Sky Sports Racing.

3:25 Chester - Rebaatt can get off the mark for Haggas

Only subsequent winner Whathappensinvegas proved too good for Rebaatt last time at Newmarket and William Haggas' gelding looks well poised to strike from stall four in the Pure Homes Handicap (3.25).

Jack Channon's Amancio has been in top form this year, winning once and filling the places three times in six starts.

Son of Frankel Hutchence was well supported on two starts last year and returned with a fair effort at Windsor for Ralph Beckett, with Rob Hornby coming in to ride for the first time.

James Ferguson's Tatateo is the only last-time winner in the field after seeing off just three rivals at Lingfield in May.

5.10 Chester - Native King looks dangerous on handicap debut

Mulrennan and Palmer could be the ones to watch in the concluding London Essence Handicap (5.10) with handicap debutant Native King.

Native King has his first run on turf following his three starts on the all-weather and trainer Hugo Palmer won this race last year.

Haggas' Treasure Time was disappointing when last seen at Newcastle but warrants respect for a top yard.

Juantorena bids to get back to winning ways following a struggle at York. He should thrive back amongst a smaller field to repeat on his penultimate start.

6.10 Newton Abbot - Matterhorn meets War Lord in feature

Image: Paul Nicholls' Matterhorn looks like an exciting chaser

Paul Nicholls' exciting young chaser Matterhorn will seek to make it two from two over fences in the Follow @attheracesontwitter Handicap Chase (6.10).

The six-year-old came with much promise from France and has always shaped as though he would improve for the larger obstacles and got the job done against his sole rival Gower Prince at Ludlow last time.

Joe Tizzard pair War Lord and Kauto The King could provide the main danger, with the former looking to get back to winning ways after dropping from a career-high mark of 149 to his current level at 128.

Watch every race from Chester and Newton Abbot live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, June 14.