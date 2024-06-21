Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot continues with Coronation Stakes the feature

Royal Ascot continues on Friday with all seven races live on Sky Sports Racing once again, with the Coronation Stakes the feature contest.

3.45 Royal Ascot - Elmalka and Opera Singer headline strong Coronation field

Roger Varian has already hit the Group One target with Charyn this week and his 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka bids to follow up her shock Newmarket success in the one-mile Coronation Stakes with James Doyle replacing Silvestre de Sousa in the saddle.

Aidan O'Brien's Opera Singer looked a potential superstar when claiming the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac as a two-year-old and is fancied to take a huge step forward, having finished third behind Fallen Angel in the Irish 1000 Guineas last month.

Donnacha O'Brien's Porta Fortuna and French raider Ramatuelle filled the places behind Elmalka in the 1000 Guineas and should be on the premises again, while Charlie Appleby's Devoted Queen is unbeaten in three starts and could spring a surprise.

3.05 Royal Ascot - Inisherin and Elite Status in cracking Commonwealth Cup line-up

Kevin Ryan's Inisherin proved a revelation when taking the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes on his first try at this six-furlong trip and a similar performance in the Commonwealth Cup would see him hard to beat under Tom Eaves.

Karl Burke's Elite Status built on his two-year-old form to comfortably land the Listed Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury on his return and looks a big each-way player under Clifford Lee.

Plenty of the others look to have chances, including emphatic Commonwealth Cup trial winner Jasour, while Starlust warrants respect after his York handicap success last month.

5.40 Royal Ascot - Diego Velazquez and Calandagan clash in King Edward

French runner Calandagan has scored at Group Three level on his last two starts and if able to handle this quicker surface, then he looks the one to beat in the King Edward VII Stakes for Francis-Henri Graffard and Stephane Pasquier.

Aidan O'Brien seeks a third success in this race as Diego Velazquez bids to bounce back from a couple of defeats in the French Classics with the step up in distance to 1m 4f expected to suit, while stablemate The Euphrates could ensure a strong pace.

Of the others, Space Legend takes a step up in class after his recent second at Goodwood, while Mondo Man finished a staying-on fifth in the Prix du Jockey Club last time and should finish closer with a sharper break.

