Royal Ascot: Trueshan out of Gold Cup for Hollie Doyle but jockey still hoping for first winner of the week

Thursday 20 June 2024 09:41, UK
In her latest exclusive update, our ambassador Hollie Doyle discusses her rides on Day Three of Royal Ascot on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.
I always enjoy riding for Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham and I'm on their colt The Man in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes (2.30).
The Royal meeting's been on the cards for him since he made a winning debut at Southwell in April when he overcame his greenness for Kieran Shoemark. By Mehmas, he comes from a good family and can hopefully run much better than his big odds suggest he will.
Aidan O'Brien's hot favourite Whistlejacket, a son of No Nay Never, sets a demanding standard after beating subsequent Group winner Arizona Blaze in Listed company last time.
East India Dock looked a colt with a bright future when bolting up at Salisbury by nearly 10 lengths last month and ran well in better company at Doncaster last time.
James Fanshawe's gelding is a lot higher in the weights in an ultra-tough handicap but has the credentials to run well in the King George V Stakes (3.05).
The drop back to 1m 4f looks ideal and I'm happy with my draw in stall one. Hopefully he copes with faster ground than he's previously encountered.
My Britannia Stakes (5.05) mount Cogitate is a colt I know well after winning on him on debut at Newbury last July and I'm looking forward to him at Ascot.
Charles Hills' son of Churchill has a nice profile for this race. He's lightly raced and unexposed and was unlucky to bump into the exciting Night Raider over 7f at Southwell on his re-appearance.
He's bred to appreciate 1m on a stiff track like this so I'm looking forward to a bold show from what could be a good draw in stall one.
It's a step into the unknown for Mick Appleby's Billyjoh in the closing cavalry charge, the Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.15).
He's a solid and reliable sprinter who won over 6f at Ascot last season and has been unlucky a few times on sand and turf, but has never run over 7f.
A big field like this might suit him and I'm happy enough with my high draw in stall 19. My only concern is the likely fast ground as he's a Mayson who has produced his best on going that doesn't have the word 'firm' in it.
The Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45) is a mouth-watering highlight which looks at the mercy of Godolphin's unbeaten filly Diamond Rain.
She relished the step up in trip to win a Listed race at Newbury last time and, being out of 2011 Oaks winner Dancing Rain, promises to be even more at home over this 1m 4f.
The form of that race took a timely boost when the runner-up Ejaabiyah bolted up at Salisbury at the weekend so the hat-trick is definitely on the cards.
Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.
