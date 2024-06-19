Royal Ascot tips: Hugh Taylor's three picks for Day Three

Hugh Taylor has three selections for Day Three at Royal Ascot, including a two points play in the Hampton Court Stakes - watch all seven races live on Sky Sports Racing.

GILDED WATER took a big step forward on his first start over 1m2f at Chepstow last time, and he might find further improvement over 1m 4f in the King George V Handicap (3.05).

He made his debut only two months ago but left his first two runs a fair way behind at Chepstow, readily pulling clear from a Sir Michael Stoute colt who had showed plenty of promise on debut.

He was still extending his advantage at the line despite being eased, and gives the impression he'll improve again over 1m 4f, which wouldn't be a surprise as his half-brother Circle Of Fire, who also runs in the Royal colours, won the Grade One Sydney Cup over 2m earlier this year.

Gilded Water does lack experience for a race of this nature, but probably makes up for it in potential and there's every chance he could progress into being better than a handicapper.

The progeny of Farhh have a notably better record as three-year-olds than as juveniles, so it probably shouldn't be surprising that VOLTERRA showed much-improved from when winning on his seasonal debut at Newmarket, and despite his subsequent 9lb rise he still looks of interest in the Britannia Handicap (5.05), as there might be further improvement to come.

That reappearance win was forewarned by the market, but he probably deserves extra credit because he took a strong hold during the early stages of the race and in the circumstances did well to see out his race strongly, well on top at the line.

The runner-up won in good style next time over the same course and distance but had the benefit of a previous run this season when he faced Volterra and is only 2lb better off with him here.

Volterra did win at a modest level as a two-year-old, but Farhh's record with juveniles - 20 wins from 192 runs (10.42 per cent), 0.85 actual over expected, and a level stakes loss of 85 points - doesn't come close to the record of his three-year-old progeny - 99 wins from 457 runs (21.66 per cent), 1.35 actual over expected, and a level stakes profit of 120 points.

It seems unlikely we have seen the best of him after just four career runs, and he's drawn next to a couple of horses who have made the running or raced prominently recently, so he might be able to get a lead if connections wish.

KING'S GAMBIT looks set to emulate some of his stable's previous London Gold Cup winners by going on to much better things and he looks very much the one to beat in the Hampton Court Stakes (5.40).

Image: King's Gambit impresses in the London Gold Cup

He was ultimately a very impressive winner on that Newbury seasonal and handicap debut, briefly looking as if he might struggle to pick up the leaders approaching the two-furlong pole but picking up once he found a gap and then surging clear in great style in the final 100 yards.

His final furlong was faster according to the Total Performance Data sectionals than that of Diamond Rain, favourite for the Ribblesdale Stakes earlier on this card, who herself finished strongly to win a much more steadily-run race later in the day, the fact that she was slower than King's Gambit in that final furlong despite recording an overall time more than two-and-a-half seconds slower paying a big compliment to the colt's performance.

The Charlton stable's London Gold Cup winners have done extremely well subsequently, including at Group One and Group Two level, and King's Gambit can take this as his next step on the ladder.

Hugh's best bets (1-5 points)

3.05 ROYAL ASCOT - 1pt win GILDED WATER

5.05 ROYAL ASCOT - 1pt win VOLTERRA

5.40 ROYAL ASCOT - 2pts win KING'S GAMBIT

