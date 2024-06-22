Today at Royal Ascot: Kinross and Mill Stream headline QEII Jubilee field

It's the final day of Royal Ascot and it's time for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - live on Sky Sports Racing!

3.45 Royal Ascot - Kinross and Mill Stream headline

Ralph Beckett's star sprinter Kinross was last seen finishing a narrow second behind the re-opposing Art Power in the British Champions Sprint here last October and is fancied to make a winning return under new jockey Rossa Ryan in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Mill Stream has gradually progressed through the ranks and having produced a career best when landing the Group Two Duke Of York last month, he looks to have strong each-way claims under William Buick.

George Boughey's Believing makes a quick return to the track having finished a staying-on fourth in the King Charles III Stakes and must be feared as she steps up to six furlongs.

Of the others, Art Power would appreciate a softer surface, while the hat-trick seeking Shartash heads up in grade for Archie Watson and James Doyle.

3.05 Royal Ascot - Continuous and Middle Earth clash

All eyes will be on Aidan O'Brien's St Leger hero Continuous who makes his long-awaited reappearance under Ryan Moore in the Hardwicke Stakes. Last seen finishing fifth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October, he should have too much class for this field and can take this en route to top-table targets.

Image: Ryan Moore and Continuous pull clear to win the St Leger at Doncaster

The John and Thady Gosden team have been among the winners this week and they saddle Roaring Lion colt Middle Earth. A son of Roaring Lion, he showed a great attitude to fend off King Of Conquest to land the Group Three Aston Park Stakes on his last start and rates a huge danger under in-from Oisin Murphy.

Desert Hero took the King George V Stakes at this meeting last year but will need to bounce back from a disappointing effort at Newbury.

4.25 Royal Ascot - River Tiber and Haatem star in 20-runner Jersey

The Richard Hannon-trained Haatem finished in the money in both the English and Irish 2000 Guineas this season and could prove tough to beat as he drops in class and distance under new pilot James Doyle in the Jersey Stakes.

Image: Haatem wins at Newmarket for Sean Levey and Richard Hannon

Aidan O'Brien's River Tiber claimed the Group Two Coventry Stakes at this meeting last season, and looks sure to run a big race especially if able to build on his encouraging third behind Haatem at the Curragh last month.

Unexposed pair Night Raider and Task Force are worth a mention, both finished well beaten in the 2000 Guineas and should find this a little easier.

Best of the rest

It's Coolmore versus Godolphin in the Chesham Stakes at 2.30, as Age Of Gold and Bedtime Story head an intriguing market. Later in the day, Saint Lawrence looks to defend his Wokingham Stakes title but will have Dark Trooper for company in what looks a cracking race. Hand Of God goes to post in the Golden Gates Stakes at 5.40, before Joseph O'Brien's Dawn Rising looks to go back-to-back at 6.15.

Watch every race from Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing this week.