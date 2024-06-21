Royal Ascot: Ryan Moore works his magic on Fairy Godmother for Albany Stakes win

Ryan Moore produced a superb ride to win the Albany Stakes - which opened day four at Royal Ascot - on Aidan O'Brien's Fairy Godmother.

The winner's stablemate Heavens Gate blazed a trail down the centre of the track in the six-furlong Group Three contest as Moore found himself boxed in at the back of the field on board the 15/8 favourite.

Moore was forced to switch the daughter of Night Of Thunder dramatically to his left with just under two furlongs to run and Fairy Godmother made rapid progress around her rivals towards the stands' side.

She eventually nosed ahead close home to win comfortably in the end by three-quarters of a length from Ollie Sangster's Simmering, who had also come with a strong late run under Jamie Spencer, with Heavens Gate third.

Fairy Godmother quickly earned quotes of 5/1 for next year's 1000 Guineas following her win.

Image: Moore and Fairy Godmother (right) swoop to claim the Albany Stakes spoils

"I gave her an impossible task and she got me out of a hole," said Moore. "It's incredible she was able to win from that position so it's all credit to her. She's a very good filly.

"Down at the start she looked different class, she suggested that before she ran, and when she won last time. Today, that was a big performance."



More to follow...