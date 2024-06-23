Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Hexham feature on Sunday

With Royal Ascot over for another year, the live action on Sky Sports Racing moves on to the Flat card at Ffos Las and the jumps meeting at Hexham on Sunday.

4.40 Ffos Las - Conquest Of Power seeks hat-trick in strong finale

Mark Usher's four-year-old Conquest Of Power has been in cracking form of late, winning at Lingfield and Chelmsford last month, and looks the type to rack up a sequence providing he can transfer his form to the turf in the Celtic Furniture Installation Handicap.

King Of Scotia got off the mark on the grass when comfortably claiming a Brighton handicap just five days ago and should go close under a 5lb penalty with Saffie Osborne taking over from William Carver in the saddle.

Indication Court makes his debut for Deborah Faulkner having scored in claiming company on his last start for Craig Lidster.

3.40 Ffos Las - Zoran and Clan Chieftain clash in competitive affair

The Emma Lavelle-trained Zoran recorded a second Flat success when justifying favouritism to claim a Kempton handicap earlier this month and should be competitive despite the step up in class in the two-mile 3As Leisure Handicap.

Ralph Beckett enjoyed a successful week at Royal Ascot, and he saddles Clan Chieftain who improved on his reappearance run at Ripon to finish runner-up to Warranty at Salisbury. He must be feared off the same mark here.

Shagpyle is worth a mention as she takes a huge drop in grade having finished well beaten in the Group Three Bronte Fillies Stakes at York last time.

5.18 Hexham - In-form Elleon headlines field of nine

Sam and Jonathan England have several live chances up at Hexham and chief among those is the hat-trick-seeking Elleon, who continues to progress over fences and has shown a liking for this course, in the 2m 4f Langley Castle An Award Winning Hotel Handicap Chase.

Brian Ellison's Backbyjet got off the mark over fences when narrowly claiming a course-and-distance handicap ahead of Not Now Tayto on his last start and, with the cheekpieces retained, he heads the dangers under Craig Nichol.

Another runner to note is Dr Shirocco who has twice scored at this venue and remains on a competitive mark.

Sunday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ffos Las and Hexham - plus action from Sha Tin, Lyon Parilly and Dax - live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday June 23.