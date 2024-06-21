Royal Ascot: Hollie Doyle's sights set on second Wokingham Stakes win with Albasheer on Saturday

Our ambassador Hollie Doyle aims for a second win on the spin in the prestigious cavalry charge that is the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Sights on a second Wokingham with Albasheer

My best chance of a winner on the final day of Royal Ascot is enigmatic sprinter Albasheer, who takes on 26 rivals in the Wokingham Stakes (5.05), one of the toughest handicaps of the season.

Archie Watson's speedball was in red-hot form on the all-weather over the winter, winning twice at Newcastle, but can exploit an 8lb lower rating on turf.

He's no stranger to big summer handicaps, however, dead-heating with Summerghand in a valuable race at York's Ebor Festival last August and then finishing fourth in the Ayr Gold Cup.

I'd prefer not to be drawn high in stall 31 but I know what he's capable of. Like a lot of sprint handicappers, he just needs things to fall right and it depends what mood he's in on the day.

He loves flashing past horses when he's on a going day and I hope I've made the right decision choosing him ahead of stable companion Saint Lawrence, who I won the race on last year.

Image: Hollie winning last year's Wokingham Stakes on board Saint Lawrence

Hoping for a hot performance in Chesham

Hot Like Me has never seen a racecourse before but makes her debut for Newmarket trainer Richard Spencer in the Listed Chesham Stakes (2.30).

I was out of luck for Richard and owner Phil Cunningham on The Man in the Norfolk Stakes on Thursday so hopefully we can make our presence felt over this stiff seven furlongs.

Taking on colts without the benefit of a run is going to be tough but she's highly regarded and I have sat on her at home. She's a lovely daughter of Ghaiyyath whose dam was Group placed over the same trip as a two-year-old.

Grey Cuban could be a live outsider

I rode Grey Cuban in a big handicap at Epsom on Derby Day and am back on board in the Golden Gates Stakes (5.40).

Hugo Palmer's three-year-old, who won for me at Wolverhampton back in the spring, ran well that day on his first try at the distance in a race that turned into a sprint.

The 10-furlong trip suits him well, he's well drawn down against the fence and will hopefully cope with the fast conditions, so could be a live outsider.

Fast ground makes Trueshan doubtful for Alexandra

It was disappointing that Trueshan couldn't run in the Gold Cup on Thursday due to unsuitable ground - the fourth consecutive year that a lack of rain cost him his chance.

Alan King declared him for the Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.15) over 2m 6f in the hope of an unexpected cloud burst, but prevailing conditions look certain to rule him out of the longest race of the week.

Trueshan's fit and well and, assuming Saturday doesn't happen for him, will be back as soon as he gets his favoured conditions.

Mitbaahy can come of age in Jubilee

I'm expecting a big number from Mitbaahy in Saturday's feature race, the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45).

Charles Hills' five-year-old looked better than ever when out-gunning Tuesday's King Charles III runner-up Regional in the Group Two Greenlands Stakes in Ireland last time.

Image: Mitbaahy and Jamie Spencer after winning at the Curragh last month

This stiff six furlongs will be ideal and he has the perfect ally in Jamie Spencer, who gave him a lovely patient ride at the Curragh and will hopefully be able to deliver him late again.

Mitbaahy was smart for previous trainer Roger Varian, winning a Group Three at Newbury as a three-year-old, but has taken his form to a new level this year and can make a seamless transition to top company.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

