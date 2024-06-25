Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury, Newton Abbot and Brighton feature on Tuesday

The live action on Sky Sports Racing continues with both codes with thrilling jumps action from Newton Abbot and flat meetings at Newbury and Brighton on Tuesday.

6.05 Newbury - Entrancement, Eben Zaabeel and Marhaba Million clash

In-form trio Entrancement, Eben Zaabeel and Marhaba Million clash in the Pump Technology Handicap (6.05).

David Menuisier's Entrancement tackled this distance for the first time last time out at Goodwood. He stayed on strongly for second and should be able to go one better for Oisin Murphy.

Eben Zaabeel is making his handicap debut following a fourth on his last start at Salisbury. He will need to improve to get that elusive first win.

The lightly raced Marhaba Million also makes his handicap debut. This son of Galileo went close last time out but could need more cut in the ground.

5.30 Newbury - Flaming Stone and We Sea You headline

Flaming Stone and We Sea You headline the IRE Incentive, Pays To Buy Irish EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (5.30).

Andrew Balding's Flaming Stone cost a significant 425,000gns and could well build on her debut fourth at Newmarket under Oisin Murphy. This looks an easier contest.

We Sea You cost connections €150,000 and aims to justify that price tag by winning on debut. She can't be overlooked first time out for the in-form Ralph Beckett.

Ollie Sangster landed this race last year with Shuwari and must be respected. William Buick takes the mount on Flight.

4.30 Newton Abbot - Mr Tambourine Man seeks hat-trick

Mr Tambourine Man bids for a hat-trick in the Tilly And Seth Wedding Party Handicap Hurdle (4.30).

David Pipe saddles the in-form Mr Tambourine Man. Last time out he won by a whopping seven lengths under the same jockey Jack Tudor, he should go well again.

Townhill justified favouritism in his victory at Plumpton, this comfortable win results in a hike in ratings. Ben Sutton will take off a useful 7lb.

Sea The Clouds will be trying to go one better, following a second after a lengthy break. If he continues in the same vain he could be a danger.

