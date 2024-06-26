Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Skelton's In This World seeking first chase success at Worcester

Wednesday racing has jumping action at Worcester with seven races, while the flat action takes over in the evening at Ffos Las, watch live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.23 Worcester - Captain Morgs and Hometown Boy contest in handicap

Captain Morgs and Hometown Boy contest in the strong FBC Manby Bowdler Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (3.23).

Nicky Henderson's string have been in fine form of late with two winners in the past 14 days. He saddles the useful Captain Morgs who will be fancied to follow up on his easy Aintree success despite a 6lb higher mark.

Hometown Boy was a useful hurdler and he seeks a first success over fences having jumped with more fluency when third at Bangor last time out.

Kilta will be looking to get back to winning ways after a below-par effort at Uttoxeter. He could well bounce back for the in-form duo of Sam and Jonathan England.

2.23 Worcester - In This World seeks first chase success

Skelton's In This World seeks maiden chase triumph in the Rory Daly Handicap Chase (2.23).

The Skelton team have been among the winners this month and looks to break his duck over fences. The six-year-old has finished runner-up in all three starts over fences and could prove hard to beat at this grade.

Jamie Snowden's Donnie Azoff ran out a comfortable winner over hurdles at Stratford on his last start and rates a big danger as he switches to the larger obstacles.

Mix Of Clover debuts for Alastair Ralph and warrants a mention having finished a narrow third on his last start in a Hunter Chase.

6.20 Ffos Las - Private Bryan bids to follow up Kempton victory

Private Bryan headlines the trappy opener in the Secured Alarm Systems Handicap (6.20).

Ed de Giles' Private Ryan got off the mark at the twentieth attempt when seeing off Ocean Ridge at Kempton in January and bids to follow up on this switch to the turf under George Rooke.

Caramay failed to back up his narrow Windsor success when beaten at Beverley last week but is expected to appreciate the return to this faster surface.

Jimmy Mark has finished third on his last two starts at Bath and must not be underestimated off the same mark today.

