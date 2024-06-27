Today on Sky Sports Racing: First day of the Northumberland Plate festival at Newcastle

The live action on Sky Sports Racing features racing from Newcastle on the first day of the Northumberland Plate Festival.

4.10 Newcastle - Lattam, Elnajmm and Brunch feature

Last year's winner Lattam bids to follow up for new connections in the JenningsBet In Kippax Seaton Delaval Handicap (4.10).

Julie Camacho's Lattam claimed the same race last year when trained by William Haggas. He looks to have strong claims of a repeat from only 3lb higher in the weights.

Four-year-olds have won all seven renewals of this contest, and William Haggas is hoping that will be the same this year as he saddles Elnajmm. This is the four-year-old's first appearance since being gelded, and he will be fancied to make a winning handicap debut under Sean D Bowen.

Brunch could hit the frame if able to build on his recent Nottingham return for Connor Beasley and Michael Dodds.

2.00 Newcastle - Extra Beat and Gulf Legend headline

Recent winner Extra Beat faces Gulf Legend in the JenningsBet In Scunthorpe Handicap (2.00).

James Horton's Extra Beat got off the mark when scoring on handicap debut last time out. His trainer reaches for cheekpieces as he seeks another success under Danny Tudhope.

Gulf Legend has progressed with each of his three starts and rates a huge danger as he steps up in distance on his handicap debut under Saffie Osborne.

Swordstick caught the eye when staying on to finish third at Chester and is expected to go close off the same mark.

3.35 Newcastle - Wathnan colt Veydari fancied to break maiden

Wathnan Racing colt Veydari is fancied to break his maiden in the Coopers Marquees Novice Stakes (3.35).

Richard Fahey's Veydari cost £200,000 at the breeze-ups and showed plenty of ability to finish sixth on debut at Haydock. Granted natural progression he could prove a tough nut to crack under Jack Garritty.

Geoff Oldroyd saddles Commander Atkinson who kept on for pressure when finishing fifth behind Kassaya in a 5f Nottingham maiden. He should benefit from going an extra furlong under Harry Russell.

