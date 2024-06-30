Today on Sky Sports Racing: Feed The Flame and Point Lonsdale feature in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

The live action on Sky Sports Racing continues with Group 1 action at Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, with jumping from Uttoxeter and all-weather racing from Wolverhampton

2.55 Saint-Cloud - Group 1 Feed The Flame and Point Lonsdale feature

Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale and Feed The Flame feature in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (2.55).

O'Brien claimed this prize with Broome in 2021 and looks to have a big chance this year as Point Lonsdale bids to build on his recent Chester success and record a first Group 1 victory under Ioritz Mendizabal.

Pascal Bary's Feed The Flame will be popular for the home team and he looks primed for a big show having finished third in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month.

Of the others, Outbox is a UK raider for Archie Watson. He should bounce back from the Klampenborg Group 3 and get back to his winning ways like at Newmarket on his penultimate start.

3.00 Uttoxeter - Hang In There and Hidden Heroics headline in Summer Cup

The strong field is headlined by Hang In There and Hidden Heroics in the bet365 Summer Cup Handicap Chase (3.00).

Emma Lavelle's 10-year-old warmed up for this with a narrow second at Perth. He will bid to defy a career-high mark of 155 under 3lb claimer Joe Anderson.

Skelton's team are represented by Hidden Heroics and he could be well handicapped off just 5lb higher for an impressive Stratford win last time out.

The Sam England-trained course winner Kinondo Kwetu must be feared. He has struggled of late but back over this course and a distance he's comfortable over he can't be discounted.

3.55 Wolverhampton - In-form Atlantic Gamble seeks the hat-trick

Atlantic Gamble seeks the hat-trick in the Neal Wood 15th Anniversary Handicap (3.55).

William Knight's three-year-old arrives in fine form after scoring easily enough on his last two starts. He could prove a hard nut to crack up in class under Brandon Wilkie.

Sir Mark Prescott's Orbital remains lightly raced after just six starts. Her trainer reaches for the visor now as she hopes to bounce back from a poor effort at Salisbury.

Diffident Spirit looks to go one better than last time out in this easier contest. Ray Dawson has been knocking on the door of late and can notch another winner on the board.

Sunday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Uttoxeter, Wolverhampton, Saint-Cloud - live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 30th June.