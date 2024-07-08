Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester, Wolverhampton and Ripon feature on Monday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Worcester's jumps meeting and the Flat fixtures at Ripon and Wolverhampton on Monday, with 21 live races across the three tracks.

3.45 Worcester - Lallygag, Mr Freedom and Bethpage clash

Lallygag, Mr Freedom and Bethpage clash in the AK Bets Meet Celebrant Dave On-Course Handicap Hurdle (3.45).

Sheena West saddles Mr Freedom, who was once fifth in the Fred Winter. He won last time out on the Flat but has been less than consistent before this. He needs to return to that Cheltenham Festival performance level to be in with a chance.

Lallygag's form looked somewhat consistent before he ran out last time at Newton Abbot and, in an attempt to refocus the seven-year-old, Paul Nicholls reaches for the cheekpieces and re-instates champion jockey Harry Cobden for a steady set of hands.

The danger horse here is the four-timer seeking Bethpage. Joe Anderson takes off a valuable 3lb but this appears to be a deeper contest for him.

7.25 Ripon - Last-time-out winners Havana Prince and Makalu feature

In-form duo Havana Prince and Makalu feature in the Bishopton Equine Handicap (7.25).

Front-running Havana Prince is seeking a hat-trick of wins at Ripon following two consecutive course and distance victories. There could be more improvement at a track that clearly suits him.

Ruth Carr's Makalu managed to defy a poor start last time out to notch a win at Beverley. He is only off 4lb higher and can be competitive.

Garden Oasis is also somewhat of a course specialist with five wins at Ripon to his name, he won off 85 back in 2021 and has a big chance.

8.00 Ripon - High Opinion bids for hat-trick

High Opinion bids for three on the bounce in the Download The At The Races App Handicap (8.00).

Bryan Smart's five-year-old was always doing enough to win at Catterick last time out and that form has taken a boost as the second has won since. Despite being raised 5lb in the weights, Andrew Breslin on board will try to counteract this by taking off a handy 3lb.

Vadamiah seems to enjoy the trip around Ripon and could enter calculations in the hands of Luke Morris.

Paddy's Day was only beaten a neck last time out at Newcastle but he did not seem fully comfortable over this course and distance earlier this season. He needs to bring his best here.

Monday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Worcester, Wolverhampton and Ripon - live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday July 8.